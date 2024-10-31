Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets Today (Capitals Will Roll Through Canadiens)
We're red hot in the NHL! We've now won six-straight bets after Wednesday night's 3-0 sweep!
You never know when a hot streak is going to end, so I'm going to try to ride this one out as long as we can. With seven games set to take place across the NHL, we have some options to choose from. I've taken a look at the numbers and have my three best bets locked in.
Let's dive into them.
- Season-to-date record: 22-11-2 (+9.68 units)
NHL Picks Today
- Penguins -170 vs. Ducks
- Capitals -1.5 (+122) vs. Canadiens
- Blues +135 vs. Flyers
Ducks vs. Penguins Prediction
I love this spot for the Penguins. They've been one of the best offensive teams to start the season, ranking fourth in expected goals per 60 minutes of 5-on-5 play. Their issue has been their defense, but now they get to face a Ducks team that will struggle to take advantage of that. Anaheim has managed to create only 8.91 high-danger scoring chances per 60 minutes.
If there's one team that the Penguins should be able to handle, it's a team like the Ducks that will struggle to take advantage of their poor defense. They won't be able to keep pace with the Pittsburgh offense.
If you want to get aggressive, you can bet the Penguins on the -1.5 puck line, but I'm going to play it a bit more safe and back them on the moneyline at -170.
Pick: Penguins -170
Canadiens vs. Capitals Prediction
A team I will get aggressive betting on is the Capitals, who I'm going to back on the puck line at +122. This is a meeting between one of the best teams in the league to start the season and one of the worst. The Capitals lead the NHL in expected goal differential at +1.48 per 60 minutes while the Canadiens are 31st in that stat at -1.04.
This game is a complete mismatch and with the Capitals playing on their home ice, they're worth the risk to bet on the puck line.
Pick: Capitals -1.5 (+122)
Blues vs. Flyers Prediction
These teams are too close together in most metrics to justify the Blues being this big of underdogs. For example, the Flyers are just 23rd in expected goals percentage and the Blues are only a few spots behind them at 27th. St. Louis even outranks them in CORSI%, coming in at 48.01% compared to the Flyers at 47.45%.
Add in the fact Samuel Ersson and his .891 save percentage will get the start in net for the Flyers and we have a great underdog bet in the Blues at +135.
Pick: Blues +135
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
