Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets Today (How to Bet Flyers vs. Capitals)

After a loaded NHL slate on Tuesday night where all 32 teams were in action, we have just one game to watch and bet on Wednesday night. It's a Metropolitan Division showdown between the Philadelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals.
We went 1-1-1 for a small loss of 0.09 units on Monday, so let's bounce back and see if we can get a win tonight. One game, one bet. Let's dive into it.
- NHL Season-to-date record: 10-6-1 (+3.32 units)
- Capitals -140 vs. Flyers
Flyers vs. Capitals Prediction
The Capitals have been impressive so far this season. They rank fourth in the NHL in 5-on-5 expected goal differential. That's miles ahead of the Flyers who come in at 26th in that stat thus far.
Not only has the Flyers struggled to create high-danger scoring opportunities, but they've failed to capitalize on the few chances they do create. They're 28th in the league so far in shooting percentage, scoring on just 7.65% of their shots on goal.
If what we've seen through the first two weeks of the season holds true tonight, the Capitals are a no-brainer of a bet at -140 on their home ice.
Pick: Capitals -140
