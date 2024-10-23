SI

Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets Today (How to Bet Flyers vs. Capitals)

Breaking down the best bets for NHL action set for Wednesday, October 23

Iain MacMillan

Apr 16, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Nick Seeler (24) and Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) battle for position during the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
After a loaded NHL slate on Tuesday night where all 32 teams were in action, we have just one game to watch and bet on Wednesday night. It's a Metropolitan Division showdown between the Philadelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals.

We went 1-1-1 for a small loss of 0.09 units on Monday, so let's bounce back and see if we can get a win tonight. One game, one bet. Let's dive into it.

  • NHL Season-to-date record: 10-6-1 (+3.32 units)

NHL Best Bet Today

  • Capitals -140 vs. Flyers

Flyers vs. Capitals Prediction

The Capitals have been impressive so far this season. They rank fourth in the NHL in 5-on-5 expected goal differential. That's miles ahead of the Flyers who come in at 26th in that stat thus far.

Not only has the Flyers struggled to create high-danger scoring opportunities, but they've failed to capitalize on the few chances they do create. They're 28th in the league so far in shooting percentage, scoring on just 7.65% of their shots on goal.

If what we've seen through the first two weeks of the season holds true tonight, the Capitals are a no-brainer of a bet at -140 on their home ice.

Pick: Capitals -140

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Iain MacMillan
