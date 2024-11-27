Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Bet the OVER in Rangers vs. Hurricanes)
With no NHL games to bet on Thanksgiving, we need to take advantage of the loaded slate on Wednesday.
Our luck turned around on Tuesday night, cashing our bets on both games including the Canucks as underdogs against the Bruins. Another solid night tonight will get our season-to-date record back to the green.
- Season-to-date record: 49-47-3 (-1.11 units)
Best NHL Picks Today
- Rangers vs. Hurricanes OVER 6.5 (-109) via DraftKings
- Maple Leafs vs. Panthers UNDER 6 (-115) via Caesars
- Kings +100 vs. Jets via BetMGM
Rangers vs. Hurricanes Prediction
The Rangers and Hurricanes are two of the best offenses in the NHL this season. They head into tonight's game ranking first and fourth in the league in 5-on-5 expected goals for per 60 minutes. They're also scoring a combined 7.31 goals per 60 minutes of play.
This pick is going to be aided by the fact the Hurricanes starting goalie, Frederik Andersen, is sidelined meaning Spencer Martin is likely to get the start again. he has a save percentage of .854, allowing four goals in each of his last two starts.
Pick: OVER 6.5 (-109)
Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Prediction
The Toronto Maple Leafs have been quietly one of the best defensive teams in the league this year, which hasn't been their brand in previous seasons. They have an expected goals against of 2.87 and an actual goals against of 2.46 per 60 minutes, which is the third-best mark in the NHL.
I'll keep riding that train and bet on another UNDER to cash in a Leafs game.
Pick: UNDER 6 (-115)
Jets vs. Kings Prediction
If oddsmakers are going to keep mis-pricing the Kings, I'm going to keep betting on them. They lead the entire NHL in expected goals percentage at +0.78 per 60 minutes of play. They're also fourth in the league in CORSI%.
The Jets rank 19th and 22nd in those two respective stats. They're 18-4 on the season, but they haven't played nearly as well as that record indicates. They have won based on great shooting and fantastic goaltending, but that's not always going to fly against a team as good as the Kings. I'll back Los Angeles as a home underdog tonight.
Pick: Kings +100
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!