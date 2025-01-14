Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Jets Will Shut Down Canucks)
We managed to finally cash on the Flyers as underdogs but unfortunately missed on the other two picks to finish 1-2 on Monday night.
We're back with a loaded slate on Tuesday night and I have plays on three games, including a pick on the Winnipeg Jets to beat the Vancouver Canucks in a Western Canada showdown. Let's dive into my plays.
- Season-to-date record: 87-86-6 (-6.19 units)
NHL Best Bets Today
- Stars -113 vs. Maple Leafs via FanDuel
- Devils -150 vs. Panthers via BetMGM
- Jets -156 vs. Canucks via FanDuel
Stars vs. Maple Leafs Prediction
It pains me as a Maple Leafs fan to say they may be the most fraudulent, and thus overvalued, teams in the NHL. Meanwhile, the Stars are for real.
The Maple Leafs have found ways to win games by sharp shooting and strong goaltending but yet rank 20th in the NHL in 5-on-5 expected goals percentage. Meanwhile, the Stars rank eighth in that stat while also getting strong goaltending and solid shooting.
I'm going to bet against the Maple Leafs until the market starts correctly price this team.
Pick: Stars -113
Panthers vs. Devils Prediction
The Panthers and Devils rank amongst the top of the NHL in most statistics, but the Panthers have struggled in areas like shooting percentage and save percentage. They have the second worst shooting percentage during 5-on-5 play over the last 25 games at 6.63% and they're expected to start Spencer Knight tonight who has a sub-optimal .891 save percentage on the season.
While Florida can match New Jersey in the advanced analytics department, the Devils have a significant advantage with both their shooting and their goaltending. That's enough for me to back them as -150 home favorites.
Pick: Devils -150
Canucks vs. Jets Prediction
The Vancouver Canucks have been one of the worst offensive teams in the NHL this season. They have an expected goals for per 60 minutes of 5-on-5 play at 2.03, the worst mark in the league. Now, they have to face a Jets team that allows only 1.6 goals per 60 minutes of 5-on-5 play.
A team that struggles to create offensive chances going up against a top tier defensive team with Connor Hellebuyck in net is a recipe for disaster for Vancouver. Give me the Jets.
Pick: Jets -156
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
