Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Kings Will Extinguish Flames)
Hopefully, the NHL cold streak is over. On Tuesday, we had a profitable night, going 2-1 and falling just one goal short of a 3-0 sweep.
Let's move on to the Wednesday slate. With only a few games set to take place, we don't have as many options as we do on other nights. Regardless, I have three bets locked in. Let's dive into it.
- Season-to-date record: 81-81-5 (-6.93 units)
Top NHL Picks Today
- Canucks vs. Capitals OVER 6 (+100)
- Panthers vs. Utah Hockey Club UNDER 6 (-115)
- Kings -1.5 (+114) vs. Flames
Canucks vs. Capitals Prediction
We will keep the handicap for this game as simple as possible. These two teams have been two of the best shooting teams in the NHL this season. Over the last 25 games, they rank first and fourth in shooting percentage in the NHL. As a result, they've combined for an average of 6.32 goals per 60 minutes of play in that time frame.
For that reason, I'll back the OVER tonight at plus-money.
Pick: OVER 6 (+100)
Panthers vs. Utah Hockey Club Prediction
We're keeping the handicap in this game straightforward as well. I'm betting the OVER in Canucks vs. Capitals because of two good shooting teams and I'm betting the UNDER in Panthers vs. Utah due to two bad shooting teams. Utah and Florida ranks 27th and 30th in 5-on-5 shooting percentage over their last 25 games.
The Panthers have also been the best defensive team in the league in that time frame, leading the league in 5-on-5 expected goals percentage per 60 minutes at 2.01. I expect a low-scoring affair tonight.
Pick: UNDER 6 (-115)
Flames vs. Kings Prediction
Much like our bet on the Jets against the Predators last night, we have a similar situation here in that we have one of the worst shooting teams in the NHL taking on one of the best defensive teams.
The Kings lead the NHL this season in both expected goals against per 60 minutes and actual goals against per 60 minutes at 2.48 this season. Now they get to host a Flames team that has a shooting percentage of just 8.88% on the season, the second-worst mark in the league. That percentage has dropped down to 8.38% over their last 25 games.
This should be a lopsided affair so I'll back the Kings on the puck line on their home ice.
Pick: Kings -1.5 (+114)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!