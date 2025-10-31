Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Avalanche-Knights, Islanders-Capitals, Red Wings-Ducks)
The NHL has three games on Friday spread evenly throughout the night.
The Vegas Golden Knights host the Colorado Avalanche in an unusual 4 p.m. et start, then the New York Islanders visit the Washington Capitals for a 7 p.m. puck drop, and the Anaheim Ducks host the Detroit Red Wings in the late game to close out the slate.
My best bets for Friday night are targeting two overs and a home favorite.
Let’s get right into the best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Friday, Oct. 31.
NHL Best Bets for Friday, Oct. 31
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Avalanche vs. Golden Knights OVER 6.5 (+100)
- Capitals -1.5 (+110) vs. Islanders
- Red Wings vs. Ducks OVER 6.5 (-105)
Avalanche vs. Golden Knights OVER 6.5 (+100)
The Avalanche and Golden Knights are both coming off high-scoring victories in their last games, and I’m expecting that to continue on Friday afternoon in Vegas.
Colorado took down the Devils 8-4 back on Tuesday night, and Vegas is now returning home after a 6-3 win in Carolina earlier this week.
These are two of the highest-scoring teams in the league. The Avalanche average 3.73 goals per game and the Golden Knights are right behind them at 3.7. While they’ve also done a good job of limiting goals, these teams play high-event hockey that should lead to goals galore on Friday afternoon.
Capitals -1.5 (+110) vs. Islanders
The Islanders finish up their four-game road trip against the Capitals on Thursday night. It’s a tough spot for New York, which lost 6-2 in Carolina on Thursday night while the Capitals were waiting at home for them.
The Islanders have now lost three straight games, including 5-2 and 6-2 in their last two, and this is a prime spot for the Capitals to bounce back.
Washington is coming off two bad losses of its own, but with this being its second game in six days as opposed to New York’s third in four nights, the Capitals should easily take down the Isles on Friday night
Red Wings vs. Ducks OVER 6.5 (-105)
The Red Wings blew a late lead in Los Angeles on Thursday night but came back to win it in the shootout. They have to now turn around and play the Ducks on no days rest, while Anaheim hasn’t played since Tuesday.
Detroit is one of the most-profitable over teams in the first month of the season, going 5-3-3 in its first 11 games. The Ducks have also gone over five times (in nine games), and are ready to fly against a tired Detroit team.
Both of the meetings last season easily flew over this total, with the Ducks winning 6-4 in Anaheim and the Red Wings taking a 5-4 decision in overtime at home.
