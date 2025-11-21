Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Wild-Penguins, Hurricanes-Jets, Bruins-Kings)
We have a four-game slate in the NHL to open up the weekend on Friday night.
The Pittsburgh Penguins are back from Sweden to host the Minnesota Wild in one of the early games, while the Boston Bruins visit the Los Angeles Kings to close things out at 10:30 p.m. ET.
My best bets for Friday night are looking at a pair of low-scoring games and the Bruins as road underdogs.
Let’s get right into the best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Friday, Nov. 21.
NHL Best Bets for Friday, Nov. 21
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Minnesota Wild vs. Pittsburgh Penguins UNDER 5.5 (+114)
- Carolina Hurricanes vs. Winnipeg Jets UNDER 6.5 (-135)
- Boston Bruins (+160) at Los Angeles Kings
Minnesota Wild vs. Pittsburgh Penguins UNDER 5.5 (+114)
The Penguins split the Global Series with the Predators in Sweden with a combined seven goals in the two games. Pittsburgh has now gone under the total in four straight games and six of its last nine, and the Wild have been trending that way as well.
Minnesota’s last game against the Hurricanes ended up going over, but there were just three goals in the first two periods and it was 3-2 until Carolina tied it in the final minutes. The Wild went under the total in their previous four games, including three with three goals or fewer.
The Penguins beat the Wild 4-1 – including an empty netter – in Minnesota last month, and I see a similarly low-scoring contest tonight.
Carolina Hurricanes vs. Winnipeg Jets UNDER 6.5 (-135)
The Jets returned from a long road trip with a 5-2 win over Columbus last time out, and Carolina played in that aforementioned overtime game against the Wild. However, while both of these teams have trended to the over this season, they’re typically sides that play lower-scoring hockey.
Both the Hurricanes and Jets are usually able to limit the opposition’s chances, and I’m expecting a grind-it-out battle in Winnipeg on Friday night. Reigning Hart Trophy winner Connor Hellebuyck (8-6-0, 2.51 GAA, .912 SV%) should be between the pipes for the Jets, and Pyotr Kochetkov (4-0-0, 1.70 GAA, .926 SV%) for the Hurricanes.
Boston Bruins (+160) at Los Angeles Kings
I’m going back to the Bruins as road underdogs once again on Friday night. They battled back in Anaheim before falling 4-3, and now face off against a Kings team that played in San Jose last night.
Los Angeles lost the final two games of its road trip after winning the first four, and the Kings have been awful at home this season at 1-4-2.
The Bruins haven’t been great on the road at 4-6-0 compared to 8-4-0 at home, but this is just too high of a price for Boston against a tired Kings team without Drew Doughty.
