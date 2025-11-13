Is Trae Young Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Hawks vs. Jazz)
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young will miss his eighth game in a row on Thursday night against the Utah Jazz,
Young was diagnosed with a sprained MCL earlier this month, and his timetable to get re-evaluated was set at four weeks. So, the Hawks are going to spend the rest of November without the All-Star guard, barring an ahead-of-schedule recovery.
This season, Young is averaging 17.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game while shooting 37.1 percent from the field and 19.2 percent from beyond the arc. The star guard went down early in a win over the Brooklyn Nets on Oct. 29.
Since then, the Hawks have been on fire, winning five of the seven games that Young has missed, including a blowout win over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night. Even with Young out, the Hawks are favored on the road against the Jazz on Thursday.
Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for Atlanta with Young on the shelf for the foreseeable future.
Best Hawks Prop Bet vs. Jazz With Trae Young Out
Dyson Daniels OVER 6.5 Assists (-139)
Reigning Most Improved Player Dyson Daniels has taken over a lot of the point guard duties for the Hawks with Young out, and he's thriving in the role.
In the last seven games, Daniels has cleared 6.5 assists four times, picking up eight, 13, eight and eight assists over his last four games. He played less than 27 minutes on Wednesday, yet he still finished with eight dimes.
Overall this season, Daniels is averaging 5.6 assists on 10.4 potential assists per game, but both of those numbers have skyrocketed with Young out.
The former lottery pick is averaging 7.3 assists and 12.9 potential assists per game in his last eight games (including the Brooklyn game where Young was injured in the first quarter). He's picked up at least six dimes in seven of those eight contests.
I think Daniels is a worthy prop target on Thursday against a Utah team that ranks 25th in defensive rating, 25th in opponent points per game and 27th in opponent assists per game.
