Trae Young Next Team Odds: Hawks Heavily Favored to Retain All-Star Guard
Atlanta Hawks All-Star guard Trae Young is a potential trade candidate this offseason, but don't be shocked if he remains with the Hawks entering next season.
Oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have released odds for Young's next team, and the Hawks are a heavy favorite at -185 odds. Based on implied probability, these odds suggest that Atlanta has a 64.91 percent chance of retaining the three-time All-Star this offseason.
Still, there are a few teams -- mainly the San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers -- that are viewed as potential options to land Young should Atlanta trade him.
Trae Young Next Team Odds
- Atlanta Hawks: -185
- San Antonio Spurs: +320
- Los Angeles Lakers: +500
- Miami Heat: +1100
- Orlando Magic: +1700
- Brooklyn Nets: +1800
- New Orleans Pelicans: +2200
- Houston Rockets: +4000
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Could San Antonio Spurs Trade for Trae Young?
The San Antonio Spurs' direction could be determined by how they approach the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft on Wednesday night, as they are currently favored to draft point guard Stephon Castle at No. 4.
However, there is a direct connection between the Hawks and Spurs that makes a deal possible. The Spurs need guard help around rising superstar Victor Wembanyama, and they control a few Hawks picks from the Dejounte Murray trade.
If San Antonio sends those picks back to Atlanta -- allowing the Hawks to control their picks during a rebuild -- it could make sense for the Hawks to part ways with Young.
Will the Los Angeles Lakers Trade for Trae Young?
The Athletic's Sam Amick put a bit of a damper on the Lakers' offseason outlook, sharing in a recent appearance with Jovan Buha that Donovan Mitchell is the only star the Lakers feel comfortable moving Austin Reaves and a package of draft picks for this offseason.
“They don’t see – other than Donovan Mitchell who does not appear to be available – they don’t appear to see a player who is worth giving up Austin, giving up the three firsts and being a game-changer and dealing with that salary that would likely kick them over into the second apron,” Amick said.
It's always possible things could change in Los Angeles, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the Lakers be cautious about acquiring a third star after how poorly things went with Russell Westbrook a few seasons back.
New Orleans Pelicans Are Sneaky Dark Horse for Trae Young
The New Orleans Pelicans make some sense for Young, as they could send out forward Brandon Ingram in the deal.
Ingram is on the trade market, and it's been reported that he may have played his last game in New Orleans.
“A prominent former All-Star considered more likely to be dealt this week with the draft and free agency converging: New Orleans' Brandon Ingram," NBA insider Marc Stein wrote. "It was roughly six weeks ago, back on May 12, that I wrote about a growing belief leaguewide that New Orleans would seriously explore the trade market for Ingram before next season. Anticipation that Ingram will soon be on the move has only swelled some six weeks later.”
Young and Ingram could be a swap that would help both sides, as it would give Atlanta a wing to pair with Dejounte Murray, who is on a cheaper deal than Young. As for the Pelicans, Young would give them an elite scorer and creator to pair with Zion Williamson.
Based on implied probability, these odds suggest that there is only a 4.35 percent chance Young ends up in New Orleans.
