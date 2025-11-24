Trail Blazers vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Nov. 24
The Milwaukee Bucks are looking to stay afloat in the next few games with Giannis Antetokounmpo (groin) out of the lineup, and they’ll take on a young Portland Trail Blazers team on Monday.
While Damian Lillard isn’t playing for the Blazers, there is a lot of history between these teams because of the Dame trade a few seasons ago, and now he’s back in Portland after Milwaukee waived and stretched him in the offseason.
Portland is coming off a blowout loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, and it was at several players in that game, including Shaedon Sharpe and Jrue Holiday.
Oddsmakers have set the Bucks as slight favorites in this matchup, but can they cover?
Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Monday’s matchup.
Trail Blazers vs. Bucks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Trail Blazers +1.5 (-110)
- Bucks -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Trail Blazers: +102
- Bucks: -122
Total
- 232.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Trail Blazers vs. Bucks How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Nov. 24
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- How to Watch (TV): BlazerVision, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Trail Blazers record: 7-10
- Bucks record: 8-9
Trail Blazers vs. Bucks Injury Reports
Trail Blazers Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Bucks Injury Report
- Giannis Antetokounmpo – out
- Alex Antetokounmpo – out
- Taurean Prince – out
- Kevin Porter Jr. – out
Trail Blazers vs. Bucks Best NBA Prop Bets
Bucks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Myles Turner UNDER 15.5 Points (-126)
This season, Myles Turner has not given the Bucks the scoring punch that they need -- especially with Giannis out of the lineup.
Turner is averaging just 12.4 points per game while shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 41.8 percent from 3. He has been pretty efficient, but he's only cleared 15.5 points in four games this season. Two of those games came with Giannis out, but Turner has just 14 and 11 points in the last two games without the star forward.
He's only taken 21 total shots during that stretch and is averaging just 9.6 field goal attempts per game in the 2025-26 season. I think the UNDER is the play for Turner on Monday.
Trail Blazers vs. Bucks Prediction and Pick
Portland was held under 100 points in a loss to the No. 1 defense in the league – OKC – on Sunday, and it was down several rotation players in Jrue Holiday, Shaedon Sharpe and more in that matchup.
That doesn’t bode well for the Blazers on the second night of a back-to-back, but I can’t trust this Milwaukee offense without Giannis, as it goes from No. 1 to dead last in the league when he’s on vs. off the floor.
The Bucks have scored 114 (in overtime) and 116 points in the two games that Giannis has missed with a groin injury.
So, I’m going to bet the UNDER in this matchup. Portland has hit the OVER in 12 games this season, but the team is running out of proven scoring options and gone just 1-1 to the OVER on the second night of a back-to-back this season.
With the Bucks struggling for offensive options outside of breakout star Ryan Rollins, I think we see a lower-scoring game in Milwaukee on Monday.
Pick: UNDER 232.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
