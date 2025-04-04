Trail Blazers vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, April 4
The Chicago Bulls have clinched a play-in tournament berth, but they’re still chasing the Miami Heat in the standings heading into Friday’s matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers.
The Bulls have had quite the second-half turnaround, winning 12 of their 21 games since the All-Star break to firmly put themselves in position to compete for a playoff spot.
Meanwhile, the Blazers are all but out of the play-in race in the Western Conference, though they could still technically sneak in. They are coming off a win against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday.
This season, Portland has dominated on the second night of back-to-backs, going an NBA-best 10-1-1 against the spread. Does that streak continue on Friday?
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for tonight’s contest.
Trail Blazers vs. Bulls Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Blazers +6 (-108)
- Bulls -6 (-112)
Moneyline
- Blazers: +205
- Bulls: -250
Total
- 235 (Over -108/Under -112)
Trail Blazers vs. Bulls How to Watch
- Date: Friday, April 4
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: United Center
- How to Watch (TV): CHSN, BlazerVision
- Blazers record: 34-43
- Bulls record: 34-42
Trail Blazers vs. Bulls Injury Reports
Blazers Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Bulls Injury Report
- Lonzo Ball – questionable
- Jevon Carter – questionable
- Ayo Dosunmu – out
- Tre Jones – out
- Julian Phillips – questionable
- Dalen Terry – questionable
Trail Blazers vs. Bulls Best NBA Prop Bets
Chicago Bulls Best NBA Prop Bet
- Josh Giddey UNDER 19.5 Points (-115)
Earlier today, I broke down my favorite bet for the Bulls in this game, as it may be time to fade Josh Giddey. Here’s the breakdown from my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points:
Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey has been scoring the ball at a high rate as of late, but I think his points prop has risen a little too high on Friday against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Giddey is averaging 14.3 points per game for the season, yet his prop is all the way up at 19.5 on Friday. He’s failed to score 20 points in three consecutive games.
Since the start of March, Giddey is averaging 20 points per game across 11 games, but he only has 14 games all season where he’s scored 20 or more points.
On top of that, Giddey isn’t a high-volume shooter, attempting just 14.3 shots per game in his 11 games since March 1. That isn’t enough usage for me to trust him to pick up 20 points on Friday.
Trail Blazers vs. Bulls Prediction and Pick
The Bulls are surging as of late, winning six of their last 10 games, but they still are just 15-23 straight up at home and 6-7 against the spread as home favorites.
Chicago’s uptempo (sometimes defense seems optional) style is really hard to predict night to night, as on the Bulls’ best offensive games, they can run teams out of the gym.
However, this Portland team has thrived against the spread as an underdog all season, and it’s only failed to cover the spread one time (it also has pushed once) on the second night of a back-to-back.
Since the Blazers sat Anfernee Simons last night, I wouldn’t be shocked to see him back in action on Friday. If that’s the case, I think the Blazers have enough firepower to keep this game within two possessions.
Pick: Blazers +6 (-108 at DraftKings)
