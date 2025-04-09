Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 9
The Portland Trail Blazers have been eliminated from play-in tournament contention, but they’re facing an aggressively tanking team on Wednesday night.
The Utah Jazz have dropped nine straight games and can lose out to secure the worst record in the NBA this season.
On Wednesday, Utah ruled out Jordan Clarkson, John Collins, Walker Kessler, Lauri Markkanen, and others.
Meanwhile, the Blazers would use a loss to help their lottery odds, but they’ve honestly played too well since the start of the new year to make any real dent on their spot without some lottery luck.
Can the Blazers, who are road favorites in this one, cover the spread?
Here’s a look at the latest odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for Wednesday’s contest.
Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Trail Blazers -6.5 (-110)
- Jazz +6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Trail Blazers: -245
- Jazz: +200
Total
- 229.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Trail Blazers vs. Jazz How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, April 9
- Time: 9:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Delta Center
- How to Watch (TV): Root Sports, BlazerVision
- Trail Blazers record: 35-44
- Jazz record: 16-63
Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Injury Reports
Trail Blazers Injury Report
- Deandre Ayton – out
- Robert Williams III – out
- Jerami Grant – out
- Scoot Henderson – out
- Bryce McGowens – out
- Deni Avdija – questionable
- Anfernee Simons – questionable
- Duop Reath – questionable
Jazz Injury Report
- Jordan Clarkson – out
- Isaiah Collier – questionable
- John Collins – out
- Taylor Hendricks – out
- Elijah Harkless – out
- Walker Kessler – out
- Lauri Markkanen – out
- Cody Williams – out
- KJ Martin – out
Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Best NBA Prop Bets
Utah Jazz Best NBA Prop Bet
- Collin Sexton 2+ 3-Pointers Made (+100)
Someone has to score for this Utah team on Wednesday, and Sexton has made at least two shots from beyond the arc in five of his last nine games, shooting 47.2 percent from deep over that stretch.
I’m intrigued by Sexton’s recent shot volume, as he’s taken at least four shots from deep in six of those nine games. If he continues to hit that number – or higher – he’s a solid pick at even money to hit multiple shots from deep.
Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Prediction and Pick
It’ll be important to see if Avdija and Simons end up playing in this game for the Blazers, but Utah is a must-fade right now – and for the rest of the season – as it attempts to land the worst record in the NBA.
The Jazz have lost nine games in a row, and the only one that wasn’t by double digits was against the Charlotte Hornets.
Utah lost that game by just four points, but it’s coming off a 13-point loss to Atlanta and has slipped to 18-18 against the spread as a home underdog this season.
Plus, over Utah’s last 10 games, it ranks dead last in the league in net rating (-20.1). The Blazers, on the other hand, are 14th in net rating during that stretch, even though it was unlikely that they were ever going to make the play-in tournament.
Chauncey Billups’ squad has played too well since the start of January to fade in this matchup.
Pick: Blazers -6.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included).
