Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Oct. 29
Two Western Conference teams that are exceeding expectations in 2025-26 will face off at the Delta Center on Wednesday. The Portland Trail Blazers are set to play the Utah Jazz and both teams are .500 or better at this point despite their poor finishes in 2024-25.
Utah has now beaten the Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns after finishing with a league-low 17 wins last season. Rookie forward Ace Bailey has hardly contributed and entered his first pro campaign battling an illness, but his limited role hasn’t affected his team’s success. Portland lost several key pieces over the offseason in Anfernee Simmons and Deandre Ayton. Jrue Holiday has fit in nicely alongside other Trail Blazers who seem poised for breakout season, though.
Here’s our full betting breakdown for the game ahead of tip-off.
Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Trail Blazers: -3.5 (-105)
- Jazz: +3.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Trail Blazers: -148
- Jazz: +128
Total
- 234.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Trail Blazers vs. Jazz How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 29
- Time: 9:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Delta Center
- How to Watch (TV): KUNP, KJZZ
- Trail Blazers record: 2-2
- Jazz record: 2-1
Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Injury Reports
Trail Blazers Injury Report
- Scoot Henderson – out
- Damian Lillard – out
- Robert Williams III – out
- Mattise Thybulle – questionable
Jazz Injury Report
- Isaiah Collier – out
- Georges Niang – out
- John Tonje – out
- Oscar Tshiebwe – out
- Jusuf Nurkic – questionable
Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Best NBA Prop Bets
Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Deni Avdija over 21.5 Points (-106)
Avdija is going to keep climbing the odds leaderboard for Most Improved Player if he keeps performing at such a high level. The former Washington Wizards wing is Portland’s leading scorer averaging 23.5 points while shooting 47.8 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from deep. Shaedon Sharpe is leading the team in shot attempts per game (18.8), but Avdija isn’t far behind with 16.8 attempts per game. Avdija’s current shot volume makes this line very enticing.
Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Prediction and Pick
Portland and Utah are undefeated against the spread so far this season, but the Trail Blazers are more battle tested. They have faced four teams that are .500 or better ahead of Wednesday's slate and have covered in back-to-back road contests.
The Jazz have faced a pair of 1-3 teams that are still adjusting after enduring massive roster overhauls. Bettors should back the team with better body of work against quality opponents. Even if the season is young.
Pick: Trail Blazers -3.5 (-105 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
