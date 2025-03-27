Trail Blazers vs. Kings Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, March 27
The Sacramento Kings may be in trouble in the Western Conference play-in tournament picture.
With the Phoenix Suns surging and the Dallas Mavericks getting Anthony Davis back, Sacramento is fighting for the No. 9 or No. 10 spot entering the final stretch of the regular season.
On Thursday, the Kings will aim to snap a four-game losing streak when they take on the Portland Trail Blazers at Golden 1 Center.
Portland has been frisky in the second half of the 2024-25 season, even though it’s going to finish outside of the play-in tournament in the West.
Here’s a look at the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Western Conference clash.
Trail Blazers vs. Kings Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Blazers +6 (-112)
- Kings -6 (-108)
Moneyline
- Blazers: +185
- Kings: -225
Total
- 225.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Trail Blazers vs. Kings How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, March 27
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports California, BlazerVision
- Blazers record: 32-41
- Kings record: 35-37
Trail Blazers vs. Kings Injury Reports
Trail Blazers Injury Report
- Deandre Ayton – out
- Robert Williams II – out
- Jerami Grant – doubtful
- Toumani Camara – questionable
- Brye McGowens – out
Kings Injury Report
- Devin Carter – questionable
- Malik Monk – questionable
- Jake LaRavia – questionable
- Mason Jones – out
Trail Blazers vs. Kings Best NBA Prop Bets
Sacramento Kings Best NBA Prop Bet
- DeMar DeRozan OVER 4.5 Assists (-140)
Even though the Kings may get Malik Monk (questionable) back in the lineup in this game, I have a prop that I love for DeMar DeRozan.
The veteran wing has been an extremely willing passer as of late, averaging 5.6 assists per game since the Kings traded De’Aaron Fox at the deadline.
Over his last 15 games, DeRozan is averaging 10.8 potential assists per game, and he’s cleared 4.5 dimes in 10 of his 14 games in the month of March.
Trail Blazers vs. Kings Prediction and Pick
Simply put, the Kings are a must fade right now.
Not only has Sacramento dropped multiple games in a row, but it’s just 11-15-3 against the spread as a home favorite and 12-22-3 against the spread at home overall – the second-worst mark in the NBA.
Meanwhile, Portland is over .500 against the spread as a road underdog and outranks the Kings in net rating over its last 10 games.
In fact, just about every team in the NBA does. The Kings are just 28th in net rating over this 10-game stretch, and they could be down guard Malik Monk (questionable) again on Thursday night.
There hasn’t been any signs of life from the Kings even though they're in danger of losing their play-in tournament spot, and I can’t justify laying six points with them against a frisky Portland team tonight.
Pick: Blazers +6 (-112 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.