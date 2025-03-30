Trail Blazers vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, March 30
The New York Knicks are likely locked in to the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference – barring a crazy collapse – heading into Sunday’s matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers.
Portland has dropped three games in a row, and it won’t have Scoot Henderson, Deandre Ayton and likely won’t have Jerami Grant (doubtful) in this matchup.
However, can bettors trust the Knicks as home favorites? New York has been up and down without Jalen Brunson (ankle), and it is just 17-15-1 against the spread when favored at Madison Square Garden.
Here’s a breakdown of this game, including the latest odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction.
Trail Blazers vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Blazers +8 (-108)
- Knicks -8 (-112)
Moneyline
- Blazers: +260
- Knicks: -325
Total
- 221 (Over -108/Under -112)
Trail Blazers vs. Knicks How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, March 30
- Time: 6:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Blazers record: 32-42
- Knicks record: 46-27
Trail Blazers vs. Knicks Injury Reports
Blazers Injury Report
- Deandre Ayton – out
- Jerami Grant – doubtful
- Scoot Henderson – out
- Anfernee Simons – questionable
- Robert Williams III – out
- Bryce McGowens – out
Knicks Injury Report
- Jalen Brunson – out
- Ariel Hukporti – out
- Cam Payne – out
- Miles McBride – out
Trail Blazers vs. Knicks Best NBA Prop Bets
New York Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet
- OG Anunoby OVER 20.5 Points (-130)
Should we buy the hot streak with New York forward OG Anunoby?
Over his last five games, Anunoby has at least 23 points in each game, averaging 28.4 points per game while shooting 42.1 percent from beyond the arc.
He had 23 points against Portland earlier this season, and he’s now scored 21 or more points in eight of his last 10. This is a no-brainer with Brunson, McBride and Payne all still out of the lineup.
Trail Blazers vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick
This is a tough game to bet on, as both teams have a bunch of key players out and Anfernee Simons is questionable for the Blazers.
However, after going to overtime the last time they played with Brunson out, I don’t think I can trust the Knicks in this game.
New York has been up and down without Brunson, and it also doesn’t have Cam Payne and Miles McBride – leaving it extremely thin at the guard position.
Meanwhile, the Blazers are .500 against the spread as road underdogs, posting an average scoring margin of -8.6 points per game in those contests.
Given the Knicks’ offensive struggles without Brunson (17th in offensive rating in their last 10 games), I don’t think they will blow out this Portland team tonight.
Pick: Blazers +8 (-108 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
