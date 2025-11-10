Trail Blazers vs. Magic Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Nov. 10
The Portland Trail Blazers are off to a solid 5-4 start this season, and they’ll face a potential Eastern Conference contender in the Orlando Magic on Monday night.
Orlando is off to a slow start, losing against the Boston Celtics on Sunday evening. Desmond Bane and the Magic are starting to mesh a little better, but Orlando’s offense has ranked in the bottom-10 in the league for most of the season.
Now, it takes on a Portland team that is top 10 in the league in defensive rating and loaded with wings like Toumani Camara, Deni Avdija, Jrue Holiday and others that can make life tough on opposing perimeter players.
Oddsmakers have set the Magic as favorites in this matchup, but who should we bet on?
Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for this interconference clash.
Trail Blazers vs. Magic Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Trail Blazers +2.5 (-115)
- Magic -2.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Trail Blazers: +114
- Magic: -135
Total
- 235.5 (Over -120/Under +100)
Trail Blazers vs. Magic How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Nov. 9
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Kia Center
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), Blazer Vision
- Trail Blazers record: 5-4
- Magic record: 4-6
Trail Blazers vs. Magic Injury Reports
Trail Blazers Injury Report
- Javonte Cooke – out
- Scoot Henderson – out
- Damian Lillard – out
- Blake Wesley – out
- Matisse Thybulle – out
Magic Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Trail Blazers vs. Magic Best NBA Prop Bets
Magic Best NBA Prop Bet
- Paolo Banchero UNDER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-149)
This season, Banchero is shooting just 22.0 percent from beyond the arc, knocking down nine of his 41 attempts. He’s only made multiple shots from deep in two games this season, and now he takes on a tough Portland defense on Monday.
The Blazers are 11th in defensive rating and second in opponent 3-pointers made per game, allowing just 11.2 per night. That doesn’t set up well for Banchero, who is only attempting 4.1 3s per game this season.
He’s an easy fade candidate on the second night of a back-to-back.
Trail Blazers vs. Magic Prediction and Pick
I’m buying Portland to win this game outright against an Orlando team that is playing the second night of a back-to-back.
The Blazers rank 13th in the NBA in net rating this season, and they are 2-2 against the spread on the road.
Meanwhile, Orlando was upset by Boston on Sunday night, falling to 1-4 against the spread at home and 19th in the NBA in net rating. Even with the addition of Bane, the Magic are still a shaky offensive team, ranking 20th in offensive rating and 19th in effective field goal percentage.
The Blazers have the wings to match up with Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, as they rank in the top 11 in the NBA in defensive rating.
Orlando’s slow start is starting to become concerning, and I’m not sold on this team winning outright on a back-to-back against a Blazers team that has wins over Denver, Golden State, Oklahoma City and the Los Angeles Lakers so far this season.
Pick: Blazers Moneyline (+114 at DraftKings)
