Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Nov. 12
The New Orleans Pelicans return home to face off against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night.
The Pelicans upset the Mavericks in Dallas to open their road trip before falling in San Antonio and Phoenix. Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers have lost the first two games of their road trip in Miami and Orlando.
The oddsmakers have the Trail Blazers as road favorites at the best betting sites for Wednesday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Wednesday night’s matchup.
Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Trail Blazers -8.5 (-102)
- Pelicans +8.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Trail Blazers: -345
- Pelicans: +275
Total
- 231.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Nov. 12
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
- How to Watch (TV): KUNP, GCS, Pelicans+
- Trail Blazers record: 5-5
- Pelicans record: 2-8
Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans Injury Reports
Trail Blazers Injury Report
- Javonte Cooke – out
- Scoot Henderson – out
- Damian Lillard – out
- Matisse Thybulle – out
- Blake Wesley – out
Pelicans Injury Report
- Trey Alexander – out
- Hunter Dickinson – out
- Dejounte Murray – out
- Jordan Poole – out
- Zion Williamson – out
Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bets
Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jerami Grant OVER 20.5 Points + Assists (-108)
Trail Blazers power forward Jerami Grant was a starter for most of his career, but he’s embraced a bench role this season. He’s yet to start through 10 games, and his numbers are actually better than last year’s so far.
After a down season in which Grant averaged 14.4 points and 2.1 assists, the veteran is at 19.7 points and 2.4 assists so far this season. He’s had at least 16 points in every game this season, and he’s picked up the assists as of late with at least four in his last four contests.
The Trail Blazers should rotate their bench guys in with regularity as favorites against a banged-up Pelicans team, which should mean another big game for Grant.
Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans Prediction and Pick
The Pelicans are still without a few of their key players and they’ve seen that dramatically impact their scoring this season. They’ve been held under 100 points three times already, with 101 and 106 in two other games.
The Trail Blazers have had a few high-scoring games themselves, but a slower pace and Portland sticking around in the 110s wouldn’t surprise me in a road matchup.
Scoring is up in the NBA, but this total is too high for a matchup between middling teams.
Pick: Under 231.5 (-112)
