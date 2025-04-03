Trail Blazers vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, April 3
The Toronto Raptors and Portland Trail Blazers are both in line to miss the play-in tournament in the 2024-25 season, but both teams have shown some fight in the second half of the season – a sign that they may be back in the mix next season.
Portland has played really well since the turn of the new year, going 22-22 in 44 games. While that likely isn’t enough to sneak into the No. 10 seed (Portland is three games out), the Blazers are still 5-5 in their last 10 despite sitting players like Jerami Grant, Deandre Ayton and Robert Williams III.
Toronto, which has been trying to tank for a better draft pick, has been sitting Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley in just about every other game. Tonight, Quikcley
Trail Blazers vs. Raptors Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Blazers -5 (-105)
- Raptors +5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Blazers: -192
- Raptors: +160
Total
- 224.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Trail Blazers vs. Raptors How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, April 3
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
- How to Watch (TV): TSN, BlazerVision
- Blazers record: 33-43
- Raptors record: 28-48
Trail Blazers vs. Raptors Injury Reports
Blazers Injury Report
- Deandre Ayton – out
- Sidy Cissoko – out
- Jerami Grant – doubtful
- Scoot Henderson – out
- Bryce McGowens – out
- Anfernee Simons – questionable
- Robert Williams III – out
Raptors Injury Report
- Scottie Barnes – questionable
- Ulrich Chomche – out
- Gradey Dick – out
- Brandon Ingram – out
- Jakob Poeltl – out
- Immanuel Quickley – out
- Jared Rhoden – questionable
Trail Blazers vs. Raptors Best NBA Prop Bets
Portland Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Anfernee Simons UNDER 3.5 Rebounds (-154)
Anfernee Simons is averaging just 2.7 rebounds per game this season, and he’s picked up four or more rebounds just six times in his 19 games since the All-Star break.
Since he’s listed as questionable, Simons is really hard to trust in this market if he’s at less than 100 percent. Simons has played in 70 games in the 2024-25 season, but he only has 23 where he’s picked up four or more boards.
Toronto Raptors Best NBA Prop Bet
- Scottie Barnes UNDER 17.5 Points (-125)
Raptors forward Scottie Barnes has scored 18 or more points in just one of his last five games, and the Raptors have listed him as questionable tonight – so it’s possible he won’t even play.
Barnes’ minutes have decreased in a big way as the Raptors aim to tank for a better draft pick, as he played under 25 minutes and scored just nine points in his last appearance. Since the start of March, Barnes is averaging just 16.5 points per game while shooting 41.1 percent from the field and 24.4 percent from 3.
He’s an ideal fade candidate on Thursday.
Trail Blazers vs. Raptors Prediction and Pick
With so many rotation players out for both sides in this matchup, I’m targeting the UNDER on Thursday.
Toronto – despite its tanking efforts – is No. 4 in the NBA in defensive rating over its last 10 games, and the Blazers have been impressive in that category as well, clocking in at No. 12.
On the offensive end, things are quite the opposite. The Blazers are 19th in offensive rating and 25th in effective field goal percentage over this 10-game stretch while Toronto is 26th in offensive rating and dead last in effective field goal percentage.
If Simons and Barnes end up sitting, there is a lack of high-level shot creation on each side. Plus, both of these teams are amongst the 10-best UNDER teams in the NBA in the 2024-25 campaign.
Pick: UNDER 224.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.