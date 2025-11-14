Trail Blazers vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play
The Houston Rockets have won two straight games and seven of eight since starting the season 0-2, and they’ll look to make it three in a row at home on Friday night.
The Portland Trail Blazers stand in their way, and they’ve been inconsistent so far this season. The Blazers are 6-5 overall and 3-3 on the road, dropping their first two games of this road trip in Miami and Orlando before beating the Pelicans by eight as -8 favorites.
The oddsmakers have the Rockets as home favorites at the best betting sites for Friday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s matchup.
Trail Blazers vs. Rockets Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Trail Blazers +7.5 (-108)
- Rockets -7.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Trail Blazers: +270
- Rockets: -340
Total
- 236.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Trail Blazers vs. Rockets How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Nov. 14
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Toyota Center
- How to Watch (TV): KUNP, SCHN
- Trail Blazers record: 6-5
- Rockets record: 7-3
Trail Blazers vs. Rockets Injury Reports
Trail Blazers Injury Report
- Javonte Cooke – out
- Scoot Henderson – out
- Damian Lillard – out
- Matisse Thybulle – out
- Blake Wesley – out
- Hansen Yang – out
Rockets Injury Report
- Isaiah Crawford – out
- Dorian Finney-Smith – out
- Kevon Harris – out
- Fred VanVleet – out
Trail Blazers vs. Rockets Best NBA Prop Bets
Jerami Grant OVER 16.5 Points (-111)
Trail Blazers power forward Jerami Grant saw his streak of four straight games with at least 17 points end on Wednesday night in New Orleans. He scored two points in just seven minutes before getting ejected from the game.
He should be motivated to return to form on Friday night, and I’m backing a hungry Grant in Houston.
Grant’s points per game fell due to Wednesday night’s shortened appearance, but he’s still at 18.1 PPG after entering that game at 19.7. He’s gone Over 16.5 points in nine of 11 games this season, barely missing with 16 in the other contests.
Trail Blazers vs. Rockets Prediction and Pick
These are two of the highest-scoring teams in the league this season, and this total isn’t high enough on Friday night.
The Rockets average 124 points per game, with the Blazers not too far behind at 121. While Houston allows the sixth-fewest points (113) this season, Portland is among the bottom third with 119.1 points allowed per game.
All of that has led to the Blazers going over in eight of their 11 games, and the Rockets in eight of their 10 contests.
