Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, March 10
The Golden State Warriors just keep on winning.
On Saturday, Jimmy Butler and Steph Curry combined for 58 points in a five-point win over the Detroit Pistons, pushing Golden State even closer to the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference.
Now, the Warriors play host to the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night, and oddsmakers have Curry and company favored at Chase Center.
Portland, which is fresh off of a loss on Sunday against the Pistons, has been hanging around in the Western Conference play-in picture – although it is unlikely to earn the No. 10 seed.
Golden State is an impressive 11-1 in games that Butler plays in since the trade deadline, and it’ll look to add to that record tonight.
Here’s a complete breakdown of this matchup, including the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction.
Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Trail Blazers +12 (-112)
- Warriors -12 (-108)
Moneyline
- Trail Blazers: +470
- Warriors: -650
Total
- 232 (Over -112/Under -108)
Trail Blazers vs. Warriors How to Watch
- Date: Monday, March 10
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Chase Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Bay Area, BlazerVision
- Blazers record: 28-37
- Warriors record: 36-28
Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Injury Reports
Blazers Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Warriors Injury Report
- Jonathan Kuminga – out
- Gary Payton II – available
- Brandin Podziemski – out
Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Best NBA Prop Bets
Portland Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Donovan Clingan UNDER 17.5 Points and Rebounds (-120)
I have to fade rookie big man Donovan Clingan on Monday, especially after he put up just three shots in Sunday’s loss to Detroit. Clingan is averaging 5.8 points and 7.1 rebounds per game this season, and he’s cleared 17.5 points and rebounds in just four of 10 games since entering the starting lineup last month.
I’m worried about Clingan getting played off the floor against a Golden State team that loves to go small. Even as a starter in his last 10 games, Clingan is playing just 22.0 minutes per game and attempting less than six shots per night over that stretch.
Golden State Warriors Best NBA Prop Bet
- Steph Curry OVER 28.5 Points (-105)
Curry has been on fire over his last eight games, averaging 31.4 points per night and scoring 29 or more points in five of those contests.
The Warriors star has five games in that stretch with 20 or more shots attempts – including each of his last three games – which has raised his ceiling as a scorer in a big way. While Steph’s season-long numbers (24.5 points per game) may make it seem like this prop is way too high, the two-time MVP is averaging 30.5 points per game in 16 games since the start of February.
Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Prediction and Pick
Portland is the best team in the NBA against the spread on the second night of a back-to-back this season (8-1-1), so I’m looking to the total instead since I lean with Golden State in this game.
Both the Warriors and Blazers have hit the UNDER at a .500 clip, posting some of the best marks in the NBA. On top of that, the UNDER is 8-2 in the Blazers’ 10 games that were the second night of a back-to-back.
That sets up well for this game, as Golden State has gone UNDER 232 points in six of its last 10 games. Plus, Golden State is second in the NBA in defensive rating over its last 10 games, and Portland isn’t far behind, ranking fifth in the league in that statistic over the same stretch.
So, we could see a defensive battle at Chase Center on Monday night.
I lean with the UNDER, especially with the Warriors down two key offensive pieces in Kuminga and Podziemski.
Pick: UNDER 232 (-108 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.