Travelers Championship Live Odds After Round 2 (Scottie Scheffler Favored to Capture Sixth Victory of 2024)

After a weather delay on Friday, the first two rounds of the Travelers Championship are in the books. Tom Kim has gotten out to a fast start, leading the field by two strokes heading into the weekend.
If your pre-tournament bets are already out of the mix or if you want some extra action heading into Saturday, you've come to the right place. It's time to take a look at the live odds heading into the final two rounds of the event and then I'll break down two golfers who I think hold betting value before Saturday's action tees-off.
Travelers Championship Live Odds Before Round 3
- Scottie Scheffler +185
- Tom Kim +400
- Collin Morikawa +450
- Xander Schauffele +600
- Akshay Bhatia +1200
- Justin Thomas +2500
- Sungjae Im +3300
- Tony Finau +3500
- Shane Lowry +4000
- Patrick Cantlay +5000
Scottie Scheffler sits two strokes back of Tom KIm and is set as the +185 live favorite, for an implied probability of winning of 35.09%.
Travelers Championship Live Bets After Round 2
Tom Kim +400
If you want to get in on Tom Kim, now is the time to do it. He is a picture-perfect course fit and has proven it so far this week. TPC River Highlands doesn't demand distance off the tee and short courses which demand sharp wedges is exactly where Kim thrives.
His approach game is dialed in, gaining +1.34 strokes per round in that area. He has also gained +2.00 strokes on the field on the greens. He has won on the PGA Tour before and has proven he can bring home a victory. We, as bettors, should have faith in him with a two-stroke lead heading into the weekend.
Tom Hoge +9000
If you want to bet on a long shot heading into the weekend, I'd encourage you to consider Tom Hoge at 90-1. He leads the entire field in strokes gained: approach this week, gaining +2.46 strokes on the field in that area. That's +0.62 strokes better than the next-best golfer.
If Hoge can get some putts to fall, he could make a significant move up the leaderboard on Sunday.
At eight-under-par, he's currently five strokes back of the lead.
