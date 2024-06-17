Travelers Championship Power Rankings Based on Betting Odds: 10 Best to Bet at TPC River Highlands
PGA Tour fans won't want to miss this week's action. The Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands will serve as the final signature event of the season, which means this will be the last time we see the majority of the PGA Tour's best at the same event until next month's British Open.
If you want to get in on the action and place a few bets, you've come to the right place. I'm going to power rank the top 10 golfers who I feel are the best bets to win this week, based on a mix of my opinion and the betting odds.
Travelers Championship Power Rankings
10. Viktor Hovland +2000
This may be too low in most people's opinions, but Viktor Hovland's play around the greens has been horrific this season and until he can learn how to chip again, his betting value will be at an all-time low.
9. Brian Harman +4000
Brian Harman has had a fantastic history at TPC River Highlands, finishing T8 or better in five of his last six starts at this event. Some golfers have too good of a history at a course to ignore and Harman at this tournament is one of those examples. He has played some consistent, but not elite, golf of late but now is a great time for him to get back to contending on a Sunday.
8. Russell Henley +3500
Fresh off a T7 finish at the U.S. Open, Russell Henley is aiming to lurk around a leaderboard once again. He has four top 20 finishes at the Travelers Championship the last six times he's teed it up here and now he gets to enter the tournament in peak form. He's a solid bet at 35-1.
7. Tony Finau +3500
Speaking of rounding into form, no golfer fits that bill better than Tony Finau. His last five finishes are T52, T18, T17, T8 and T3, with the latter coming at last week's U.S. Open. His length off the tee gives him an advantage at TPC River Highlands and if his irons remain as sharp as they were last week, he's going to absolutely be worth a look at 35-1 to win this week.
6. Hideki Matsuyama +3000
2023 was the first time Hideki Matsuyama had teed it up at the Travelers Championship and he posted a solid T13 result. Now he returns to TPC River Highlands off a T8 finish at the Memorial Tournament and a solo sixth at the U.S. Open. He's a much better bet at 30-1 than some names with shorter odds, like Viktor Hovland at 20-1.
5. Patrick Cantlay +2200
Patrick Cantlay has finished T15 or better in six straight starts at the Travelers Championship and is coming off his best performance of 2024, a T3 finish at the U.S. Open. I wish we were getting some better value than 22-1 on a golfer who hasn't won in almost two years, but I wouldn't argue against anyone who decides to pick him this week.
4. Ludvig Aberg +1400
Ludvig Aberg is everything you want in a golfer and he proved last week that his knee injury shouldn't be a concern to any bettors. Instead, it's his chipping that causes him issues at times. That may not hold him back at the Travelers Championship, but even if it does his ball striking alone makes him a top option this week.
3. Collin Morikawa +1200
Collin Morikawa is quietly returning to peak form. With that being said, I need to see him deliver in crunch time on a Sunday before I'm back to fully trusting him. Still, his metrics alone put him in the conversation as a top-three golfer this week.
2. Scottie Scheffler +400
Maybe I shouldn't look too much into one bad tournament by the world No. 1, but Scottie Scheffler recording only four birdies the entire U.S. Open is concerning. Until it's proven that last week's performance was a blip on the radar, I would recommend staying far away from him this week at 4-1. He's still the best golfer in the field, but he may be finally hitting a slump for the first time in two years.
1. Xander Schauffele +800
Xander Schauffele's approach game was dialed in last week but an uncharacteristically bad week putting kept him from truly contending for a second straight major on Sunday. Now he returns to an event he won just two short years ago. He checks every single box you want to be checked when attempting to predict a winner. I think he's the best bet on the board this week.
