Travis Hunter Heisman Trophy Odds Surge on Superstar Performance in Week 1 vs. North Dakota State
With all eyes on Colorado on Thursday night in its opening game on national television against FCS powerhouse North Dakota State, two-way phenom Travis Hunter made sure everyone left talking about him.
Hunter hauled in seven catches for 132 yards, including three touchdown catches to help lead the Buffaloes to a second-half rally and beat the Bison in Week 1. Oddsmakers took note of Hunter’s excellence, shifting his Heisman odds from +6000 to +1500 at BETMGM.
Hunter also played cornerback for the entire game as the Buffs defense kept the Bison out of the end zone until late in the fourth quarter.
The Buffaloes, who had a win total of 5.5 will need to outperform expectations for Hunter to remain in the conversation for college football’s most prestigious award.
It’s worth noting, quarterback Shedeur Sanders had a big day as well on Thursday, completing 26-of-34 passes for four touchdowns with 445 passing yards. While Hunter may receive more attention, BETMGM dropped Sanders's odds from +5000 to +2000 on the big outing.
The team is expected to be touchdown underdogs at Nebraska in Week 2 as the team’s grueling schedule picks up after struggling to get past North Dakota State.
Can Hunter’s superstar play outshine a possible shaky record? This will be a subplot of the entire 2024 season.
Here’s the updated odds ahead of Saturday’s Week 1 slate.
2024 Heisman Trophy Odds
- Dillon Gabriel, Oregon: +600
- Carson Beck, Georgia: +750
- Quinn Ewers, Texas: +1000
- Jalen Milroe, Alabama: +1000
- Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss: +1200
- Will Howard, Alabama: +1400
- Cam Ward, Miami: +1400
- Travis Hunter, Colorado: +1500
- Garrett Nussmeier, LSU: +2000
- Riley Leonard, Notre Dame: +2000
- Shedeur Sanders, Colorado: +2000
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.