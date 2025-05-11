Truist Championship Live Odds and Prediction: Shane Lowry Favored Ahead of Final Round
Three rounds of the Truist Championship are in the books, and there are two golfers a step above the rest ahead of the final round.
Sepp Strake and Shane Lowry will tee off tied for the lead on Sunday at 14 under par. They have a three stroke lead on Justin Thomas and Keith Mitchell, who sit at 11 under par at the end of three rounds.
Let's take a look at the live odds, and then I'll break down who I'm betting on to win at the Philadelphia Cricket Club.
Truist Championship Live Odds Before Round 4
- Shane Lowry +150
- Sepp Straka +160
- Justin Thomas +600
- Keith Mitchell +1200
- Hideki Matsuyama +1800
- Rory McIlroy +3300
- Sam Burns +11000
- Sungjae Im +11000
- Tony Finau +12000
Who Will Win the Truist Championship?
Typically, I like to give my readers a bet on a golfer that's further down the odds board ahead of Sunday's final round. Not many people get excited about betting on a live favorite, but at the end of the day, I'm here to give my honest opinion about who's going to win the event, and this weekend I think the bet to make is on the favorite, Shane Lowry. +150 odds isn't the most enticing bet in the world, but a winning bet is always going to be better than a loser.
Lowry leads the field this week in strokes gained tee to green at +2.78 per round. His ball striking has been on another level, and his +2.67 strokes gained with his irons on Saturday is proof of that. Straka has been able to hang with him at this time because of his unsustainable putting. The Austrian has gained +2.46 strokes gained per round on the greens, something that can rarely be repeated for four straight rounds.
Lowry has been playing the much more sustainable style of golf through the first three rounds, and there aren't any names below him who I think have the firepower to catch him at this point. If Justin Thomas gets off to a strong start, the American could be worth a live bet, but at this point in time, the move is to place a wager on the Irishman. He's had the best statistical season of his career so far, so it's time for him to get a win.
Pick: Shane Lowry +150
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
