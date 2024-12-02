Tulane vs. Army Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for American Athletic Conference Championship Game
The AAC Championship will be decided on Friday night with a first-year member hosting the title game.
Army has been one of the best stories in college football this season, still clinging to an outside chance to make the College Football Playoff, and will look to win the AAC in its first season in the league against an upstart Tulane team.
The Green Wave are off a stunning loss at home to Memphis that cost them the chance to host this game, but the team does have experience shutting down a triple option team in Navy earlier this season.
How will it play out on Friday night?
Here’s our betting preview.
Tulane vs. Army Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Tulane: -4.5 (-110)
- Army: +4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Tulane: -184
- Army: +152
Total: 47.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Tulane vs. Army How to Watch
- Date: Friday, December 6th
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Michie Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Tulane Record: 9-3
- Army Record: 10-1
Tulane vs. Army Key Players to Watch
Tulane
Makhi Hughes: Hughes was shut down against Memphis, but should enjoy a much better setup for this game against Army’s defensive front. The Black Knights are outside the top 115 in tackles for loss and defensive line yards, which should mean that the Green Wave front can give Hughes gaps to run through. Hughes is averaging more than five yards per carry on the season with 1,306 in total. In AAC play, Hughes ran for at least 115 yards in five of eight games.
Army
Bryson Daily: Daily has been incredible this season, at the helm of Army’s devastating triple option attack. He passed for 860 yards on the year, but it’s his rushing that makes Daily one of the most dynamic threats in the sport this season. He ran for 1,348 yards in the regular season on 240 carries with 25 touchdowns on the ground.
Tulane vs. Army Prediction and Pick
Tulane has solved the triple option once this season, shutting out Navy on the road a few weeks back, but it’s worth noting that the Army offense is operating at a far higher efficiency heading into this game.
However, the Black Knights will be up against it trying to slow down this Tulane offense that has blitzed the entire league up until Memphis solved them on Thanksgiving night.
Army doesn’t have the ability to match up with Tulane’s offense, though, especially when citing that the Green Wave were minus three in turnover margin in the loss. The Black Knights' inability to get into the backfield will have the Green Wave ahead of schedule when it possesses the ball. Further, the only offense that Army has faced inside the top 50 in EPA/Play, Notre Dame, hung 49 points on the Black Knights.
Army’s offense has been hard to stop all season, but Tulane’s defense has showcased an elite ability to win at the line of scrimmage, massive at stopping Army from picking up a head of steam in its triple option attack. The Green Wave check in 28th in defensive line yards and 34th in tackles for loss, which can put Army in uncomfortable situations early and often.
I believe Tulane has the firepower to push ahead of Army, but I do believe this point spread is correct in that Green Wave are the superior opponent. Instead, I’ll target the team total over for the road favorite, who should be able to hit enough explosives to get in the end zone four times.
PICK: Tulane Team Total OVER 26.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Follow Reed on Twitter @ReedWallach and get all his college football bets on betstamp @rw33
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.