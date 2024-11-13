Tulane vs. Navy Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 12
Tulane will look to stay in control of the AAC title race with a road win at Navy on Saturday.
The Green Wave have been destroying every team in its path, winning each league game by more than a touchdown thus far. The team will face a much improved Navy team that has enjoyed a big uptick in offensive production but has lost two of three games.
Can Tulane take care of business on the road and hand Navy another loss?
Here’s our full betting preview.
Tulane vs. Navy Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Tulane: -6.5 (-124)
- Navy: +6.5 (+102)
Moneyline
- Tulane: -250
- Navy: +202
Total: 52.5 (Over -118/Under -104)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Tulane vs. Navy How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, November 16th
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Tulane Record: 8-2
- Navy Record: 7-2
Tulane vs. Navy Key Players to Watch
Tulane
Makhi Huges: One of the most productive running backs in the country, Hughes will look to destroy a shaky Navy rush defense. He is averaging nearly six yards per carry with 1,209 yards on the ground with 13 rushing touchdowns in 10 games. Against Navy, who is below the national average in yards per carry, Hughes may be in for a big game.
Navy
Blake Horvath: Horvath has seen his play trend downward as the season has gone on. After a shaky outing against Notre Dame, he has failed to rush for more than 64 yards and has thrown two interceptions in the last two games. He is a dual-threat in the truest sense but will face a stingy Tulane defense, but one that can be had on the ground. The Green Wave are outside of the top 100 in explosive rush defense.
Tulane vs. Navy Prediction and Pick
From this week’s First to Forde, I’m laying it with the Green Wave on the road.
Tulane is the best team in the Group of Five, in my opinion, and the team gets an opportunity to showcase its upside on Saturday against a Navy team trending in the wrong direction.
The Midshipmen have dropped two of three, and in the team’s win last week against South Florida, was slightly outgained despite the 28-7 scoreline.
Navy has faced two offenses inside the top 50 nationally in EPA/Play, Notre Dame and Memphis, allowing 51 and 44, respectively. The Green Wave has a ton of firepower on offense, ranking ninth in EPA/Play I envision this game getting away from the Middies quickly.
These two teams are in different classes, and while Navy was a good story, Tulane is about to be a bigger one down the stretch of the season.
PICK: Tulane -6.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
