Twins vs. A's Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 3
The Minnesota Twins are road favorites on Tuesday night in the second game of their series with the A’s.
On Monday, the Twins picked up a win behind ace Joe Ryan, scoring 10 runs against a weak A’s pitching staff. This season, the A’s have a 5.78 ERA as a team (the worst in MLB), and things won’t get much better on Tuesday.
Jacob Lopez (0-3, 6.32 ERA) will make his fourth start of the season for the A’s against Minnesota’s Pablo Lopez (2.75 ERA).
The A’s enter this game on a seven-game losing streak, and they are just 9-20 straight up at home in 2025.
Can they turn things around on Tuesday?
Oddsmakers aren’t buying it. Here’s a look at the latest odds, players to bet on in the prop market, and my prediction for Game 2 of this early-week series.
Twins vs. A's Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Twins -1.5 (-125)
- A’s +1.5 (+105)
Moneyline
- Twins: -198
- A’s: +164
Total
- 10 (Over -118/Under -102)
Twins vs. A's Probable Pitchers
- Twins: Pablo Lopez (4-3, 2.75 ERA)
- A’s: Jacob Lopez (0-3, 6.32 ERA)
Twins vs. A's How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 3
- Time: 10:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Sutter Health Park
- How to Watch (TV): NBCS-CA, MNNT
- Twins record: 32-27
- A’s record: 23-28
Twins vs. A's Best MLB Prop Bets
Twins Best MLB Prop Bet
- Pablo Lopez UNDER 6.5 Strikeouts (-135)
While this may be a cupcake matchup for Pablo Lopez and the Twins, I’m not sold on him picking up a ton of K’s against an A’s team that averages just 8.05 punchouts per game at the dish.
The Twins starter has just one game where he’s cleared 6.5 strikeouts this season, punching out 11 in a win over the Baltimore Orioles. However, he is in just the 56th percentile in whiff percentage this season and has nine outings with six or fewer K’s.
This line is a little too high for my liking on Tuesday night.
Twins vs. A's Prediction and Pick
Some bettors may not want to lay the run line with the Twins in this matchup, but the A’s have the worst run differential in the American League and are just 27-34 overall on the run line this season.
Pablo Lopez is easily the better pitcher in this matchup, as he ranks in the 76th percentile in expected ERA (3.10) and has led the Twins to a 6-4 record in his 10 starts, including a 4-1 mark in May.
On the other hand, Jacob Lopez was rocked in his third start of the season (seven runs allowed in 1.2 innings of work), and the A’s are 0-6 overall in his six appearances. To make matters worse, the A’s are just 1-17 over their last 18 games after getting to 22-21 on the season.
The A’s gave up 10 runs in the series opener on Monday, and I can’t trust this pitching staff (dead last in MLB in ERA) to beat Pablo Lopez and the Twins tonight.
Pick: Twins -1.5 (-125 at DraftKings)
