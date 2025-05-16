Twins vs. Brewers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Friday, May 16
The Minnesota Twins and Milwaukee Brewers will start a three-game interleague series against each other on Friday night.
The story of the weekend is the Minnesota Twins, who have won 11 straight games heading into this weekend. How long will the streak last? Can they make it to 12 straight on Friday night?
Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Twins vs. Brewers Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Twins -1.5 (+155)
- Brewers +1.5 (-188)
Moneyline
- Twins -110
- Brewers -106
Total
- 7.5 (Over -122/Under +100)
Twins vs. Brewers How to Watch
- Date: Friday, May 15
- Game Time: 8:10 PM EST
- Venue: American Family Field
- How to Watch (TV): Twins.TV Presented by Progressive, FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin
- Twins Record: 24-20
- Brewers Record: 21-23
Twins vs. Brewers Probable Pitchers
- Minnesota: Joe Ryan, RHP (3-2, 2.74 ERA)
- Milwaukee: Chad Patrick, RHP (2-3, 3.19 ERA)
Twins vs. Brewers Best Prop Bet
- Joe Ryan UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-180) via DraftKings
Just like my bet on the Twins, I'm going to fade the Brewers offense that has been horrific of late. They are dead last in the Majors in both batting average and OPS over the past two weeks, which should set up Joe Ryan to have a nice start for the Twins.
Twins vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers, I broke down why I'm taking the Twins to extend their win streak to 12:
Now offense has been worse than the Brewers' over the past two weeks. In that time frame, they rank dead last in the Majors in OPS at .568. They're also batting just .192 in that span. That makes them an auto-bet against any competent baseball team, especially one that's starting a strong pitcher in Joe Ryan. The Twins' arm has an ERA of 2.74 on the season.
Let's fade the Brewers tonight.
Pick: Twins -110
