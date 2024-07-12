SI

Twins vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for Friday, July 12

The Twins offense has been the best in baseball over the last 30 days

Iain MacMillan

Jul 8, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Twins outfielder Matt Wallner (38) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 8, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Twins outfielder Matt Wallner (38) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports / Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Twins are 7-3 in their last 10 games and are doing their best to close the gap on the Cleveland Guardians atop the AL Central. They head to the West Coast this weekend for an interleague series against the San Francisco Giants.

The Giants are coming off two straight losses to the Toronto Blue Jays. After winning the first game, they dropped the final two games of the series. They'll try to turn things around in their second-straight interleague series.

Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on tonight's opening game.

Twins vs. Giants Odds, Run Line, and Total

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run Line

  • Twins -1.5 (+118)
  • Giants +1.5 (-142)

Moneyline

  • Twins -148
  • Giants +126

Total

  • 7.5 (Over -114/Under -106)

Twin vs. Giants Probable Pitchers

  • Minnesota: Joe Ryan (6-5, 3.29 ERA)
  • San Francisco: Kyle Harrison (4-4, 4.24 ERA)

Twins vs. Giants How to Watch

  • Date: Friday, July 11
  • Time: 10:15 p.m. EST
  • Venue: Oracle Park
  • How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports North, NBCS BA
  • Twins record: 53-40
  • Giants record: 45-49

Twins vs. Giants Players to Watch

Minnesota Twins

Carlos Correa: The Twins shortstop is underrated in the AL MVP discussion. He's rocking an impressive .310 batting average and has a +3.4 WAR on the season. He is a big reason why the Twins are in the position their in.

San Francisco Giants

Matt Chapman: Matt Chapman has been the best performer on the Giants offense, leading the team in batting average (.241), OBP (.321) and hits (84). For the Giants offense to have any chance on any given night, they need their third baseman to bring his "A" game.

Twins vs. Giants Prediction and Pick

The Twins offense has been the best in baseball over the past month, leading the Majors in OPS over that time frame at .891. They are somehow flying under the radar but if you want to watch (and bet on) a team that is fun to watch on offense, the Twins are the team for you.

Add in the fact they're starting Joe Ryan tonight and we're in for a a big night. Ryan has a 6-5 record on the year but his 3.29 ERA is deserving of a few more wins.

Even if Kyle Harrison (4.24 ERA) gets off to a strong start for the Giants, eventually they'll have to turn to their bullpen that ranks 22nd in the Majors in ERA at 4.34.

I see no reason why we should bet on the Twins in San Francisco tonight.

Pick: Twins -148

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!

Published
Iain MacMillan

IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

Home/Betting