Twins vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for Friday, July 12
The Minnesota Twins are 7-3 in their last 10 games and are doing their best to close the gap on the Cleveland Guardians atop the AL Central. They head to the West Coast this weekend for an interleague series against the San Francisco Giants.
The Giants are coming off two straight losses to the Toronto Blue Jays. After winning the first game, they dropped the final two games of the series. They'll try to turn things around in their second-straight interleague series.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on tonight's opening game.
Twins vs. Giants Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Twins -1.5 (+118)
- Giants +1.5 (-142)
Moneyline
- Twins -148
- Giants +126
Total
- 7.5 (Over -114/Under -106)
Twin vs. Giants Probable Pitchers
- Minnesota: Joe Ryan (6-5, 3.29 ERA)
- San Francisco: Kyle Harrison (4-4, 4.24 ERA)
Twins vs. Giants How to Watch
- Date: Friday, July 11
- Time: 10:15 p.m. EST
- Venue: Oracle Park
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports North, NBCS BA
- Twins record: 53-40
- Giants record: 45-49
Twins vs. Giants Players to Watch
Minnesota Twins
Carlos Correa: The Twins shortstop is underrated in the AL MVP discussion. He's rocking an impressive .310 batting average and has a +3.4 WAR on the season. He is a big reason why the Twins are in the position their in.
San Francisco Giants
Matt Chapman: Matt Chapman has been the best performer on the Giants offense, leading the team in batting average (.241), OBP (.321) and hits (84). For the Giants offense to have any chance on any given night, they need their third baseman to bring his "A" game.
Twins vs. Giants Prediction and Pick
The Twins offense has been the best in baseball over the past month, leading the Majors in OPS over that time frame at .891. They are somehow flying under the radar but if you want to watch (and bet on) a team that is fun to watch on offense, the Twins are the team for you.
Add in the fact they're starting Joe Ryan tonight and we're in for a a big night. Ryan has a 6-5 record on the year but his 3.29 ERA is deserving of a few more wins.
Even if Kyle Harrison (4.24 ERA) gets off to a strong start for the Giants, eventually they'll have to turn to their bullpen that ranks 22nd in the Majors in ERA at 4.34.
I see no reason why we should bet on the Twins in San Francisco tonight.
Pick: Twins -148
