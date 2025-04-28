Twins vs. Guardians Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, April 28
Both the Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians are doing their best to catch the Detroit Tigers atop the AL Central. They'll face each other in a key four-game series this week.
The Twins enter the series riding a three-game win streak while the Guardians dropped two-of-three against the Red Sox over the weekend.
Let's dive into the odds and best bet for tonight's series-opener.
Twins vs. Guardians Odds, Run Line, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Twins +1.5 (-198)
- Guardians -1.5 (+164)
Moneyline
- Twins +110
- Guardians -130
Total
- 8 (Over -118/Under -102)
Twins vs. Guardians How to Watch
- Date: Monday, April 28
- Game Time: 6:10 PM EST
- Venue: Progressive Field
- How to Watch (TV): Twins.TV Presented by Progressive, Guardians TV Presented by Progressive
- Twins Record: 12-16
- Guardians Record: 15-12
Twins vs. Guardians Probable Pitchers
- Minnesota: Bailey Ober, RHP (2-1, 5.04 ERA)
- Cleveland: Gavin Williams, RHP (2-1, 4.15 ERA)
Twins vs. Guardians Best Prop Bet
- Ty France OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+145) via FanDuel
Ty France has been hot lately, recording three combined hits over their last three games. He has also recorded at least one base in nine of his last 10 games. We can now bet on him to record at least two total bases while facing Gavin Williams of the Guardians, who has a 4.15 ERA on the season.
Twins vs. Guardians Prediction and Pick
I'm going to take a shot on the Twins as road underdogs in this one. Despite the difference in records, the stats for these two teams are extremely similar. In fact, the Twins have the hotter bats between the two teams, ranking 11th in OPS over the past 14 days, while the Guardians come in at 16th.
Gavin Williams will get the start for the Guardians and his 4.44 FIP compared to his 4.15 ERA leads me to believe we'll see some regression from the Cleveland pitcher. Meanwhile, Bailey Ober's 4.77 FIP is better than his 5.04 ERA, hinting at some positive regression from the Minnesota arm.
Let's take a shot at the Twins as road 'dogs in this AL Central showdown.
Pick: Twins +110 via DraftKings
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!