Twins vs. Marlins Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 1
The Minnesota Twins and Miami Marlins open their Interleague series on Tuesday following a day off for both teams. This marks the only meeting between the two clubs this season. The Twins are coming off a series loss in Detroit, while the Marlins enter on a high note after sweeping Arizona on the road.
Minnesota remains within striking distance of second place in the AL Central and is still in the mix for a playoff berth, sitting just 3 ½ games back of the final Wild Card position.
The Miami Marlins are riding a major hot streak, winning six consecutive games with back-to-back sweeps over the Giants and Diamondbacks. While still sitting in fourth place in the NL East, they’ve closed the gap on Atlanta for third place.
Edward Cabrera (2-2, 3.78 ERA) will start for the Marlins after allowing two runs over 5.1 innings in a loss to the Giants his last time out. He’ll face Joe Ryan (8-3, 2.86 ERA), who pitched six shutdown innings against the Mariners in his last start.
Here’s my pick for a player prop and a prediction on Tuesday.
Twins vs. Marlins Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Twins -1.5 (+106)
- Marlins +1.5 (-128)
Moneyline
- Twins (-156)
- Marlins (+132)
Total
- Over 7.5 (-118)
- Under 7.5 (-104)
Twins vs. Marlins Probable Pitchers
- Twins: Joe Ryan (8-3, 2.86 ERA)
- Marlins: Edward Cabrera (2-2, 3.78 ERA)
Twins vs. Marlins How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, July 1, 2025
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: loanDepot Park
- How to Watch (TV): FDSN Florida, Twins.TV
- Twins Record: 40-44
- Marlins Record: 37-45
Twins vs. Marlins Best MLB Prop Bet
- Otto Lopez Home Run (+830 at FanDuel)
This is the longest home run prop I’ve written, but it comes with Lopez having muscled two homers in the Marlins' last three games as underdogs. During Miami's seven-game winning streak, Lopez has produced a .415 average with 15 RBIs and at least one extra-base hit in nearly every game. The Twins’ pitching has struggled with power, and Lopez’s timing couldn't be better, as he was one of the most productive bats in June with an .836 OPS and a team-high run contribution. Lopez isn’t a consistent power hitter, but his .302 xBA suggests there’s more clutch offense to come.
Twins vs. Marlins Prediction and Pick
Might as well ride the hot hand. I think the Marlins are the sharp play here, given the season-best, seven-game winning streak and surging offensive production. Miami just completed a 6-0 road trip, sweeping both the Giants and Diamondbacks, and enters this matchup against a mediocre Twins product full of confidence. Meanwhile, Minnesota’s offense is coming off a game in which they managed just two hits, and their bullpen remains a liability with a 4.32 ERA and 1.33 WHIP — ranking among the bottom third in MLB.
Cabrera hasn’t allowed more than two earned runs in each of his last five starts, and he’s posting a 2.31 ERA with 35 strikeouts over his past seven appearances. That consistency will be paired with Miami’s offense, which has scored six or more runs in five of its last six games. The Marlins have generated 127 wRC+ in the last week, so run support shouldn’t be an issue. Take the better team as home underdogs.
Pick: Marlins (+132 at FanDuel)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.