Twins vs. Marlins Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, July 2
The Marlins are the hottest team in baseball over the past week now having won eight straight games after their 2-0 series opening victory over Minnesota on Tuesday.
Edward Cabrera delivered a sparkling outing, striking out six while allowing just two hits and one walk over seven innings — the longest start by a Marlins pitcher this season.
Miami has a chance to tie its club record set in 2008 for longest win streak against the Twins on Tuesday. Bookmakers are expecting the magic to run out again, setting the Marlins as slight underdogs.
Simeon Woods Richardson (3-4, 4.63 ERA) will start for Minnesota against Miami’s Janson Junk (2-0, 3.73 ERA). Here’s how we’re approaching the lines for this game.
Twins vs. Marlins Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Twins -1.5 (+132)
- Marlins +1.5 (-160)
Moneyline
- Twins (-124)
- Marlins (+106)
Total
- Over 8.5 (-120)
- Under 8.5 (-102)
Twins vs. Marlins Probable Pitchers
- Twins: Simeon Woods Richardson (3-4, 4.63 ERA)
- Marlins: Janson Junk (2-0, 3.73 ERA)
Twins vs. Marlins How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, July 2, 2025
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: loanDepot Park
- How to Watch (TV): FDSN Florida, Twins.TV
- Twins Record: 40-45
- Marlins Record: 38-45
Twins vs. Marlins Best MLB Prop Bet
- Kyle Stowers Over 1.5 Total Bases (+125 at FanDuel)
Stowers is playing way too well right now to reflect +125 for his bases prop. He’s registered at least one hit in eight straight games as an underdog and has homered in each of the Marlins’ last two home underdog wins, including yesterday's 14th homer that opened the scoring in their 2-0 victory. Over those last eight games, Stowers is slashing a scorching .400/.500/.920 and has piled up 10 hits, three doubles and three homers in just 25 at-bats. Even in the last 15 games he’s hitting .318 with a .750 slugging mark. He should be in an optimal spot to collect a couple of bags on Wednesday.
Twins vs. Marlins Prediction and Pick
I see this game as more of a pick’em, so, like yesterday, I’m leaning toward the home team who has the hot streak. Miami’s offense is red-hot, averaging 7.43 runs per game during this tear and is delivering timely hits. Their offense is anemic right now — scoring zero runs in each of their past two games. They are mustering barely a .213 average over the last 10 contests and have dropped 13 of their last 17 games. Woods Richardson has earned his due, logging 16 innings with just three runs allowed in his last two starts. Though Junk matches him with superb command of the baseball (just two walks in 31.1 innings, 1.15 WHIP). Between the two opposing offenses they’re facing, I’ll take the Marlins bats against Woods Richardson that are slugging .466 with 122 wRC+ during the win streak over a stale Twins lineup facing Junk.
Pick: Marlins (+132 at FanDuel)
FanDuel
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.