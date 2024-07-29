Twins vs. Mets Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Monday, July 29
Two teams in respective Wild Card races meet in Flushing, New York on Monday night.
The Mets couldn't build on its Wild Card standing over the weekend and now welcome a sweet-swinging Twins team to Citi Field with a budding rookie on the mound. Can the Twins pull a minor road upset on Monday night against Jose Quintana and the Mets?
Here's our full betting preview for Twins vs. Mets.
Twins vs. Mets Odds, Spread and Total
Run Line
- Twins: +1.5 (-205)
- Mets: -1.5 (+170)
Moneyline
- Twins: +100
- Mets: -120
Total: 8.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Twins vs. Mets How to Watch
- Date: Monday, July 29th
- Game Time: 7:10 PM EST
- Venue: Citi Field
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports North, SNY
- Twins Record: 58-46
- Mets Record: 55-50
Twins vs. Mets Probable Pitchers
Minnesota Twins: Simeon Woods Richardson (3-1, 3.27 ERA)
New York Mets: Jose Quintanta (5-6, 4.03 ERA)
Twins vs. Mets Key Players to Watch
Minnesota Twins
Royce Lewis: He can’t stay on the field, but boy can he hit. The third baseman is hitting .296 with 11 home runs in 27 games and destroys lefty pitchers. Lewis is hitting .429 against southpaws with three home runs and faces Jose Quintana on Monday, who has an xERA of 5.22 and a hard-hit percentage that ranks in the 18th percentile.
New York Mets
Francisco Lindor: Lindor has thrown himself into the mix for the NL MVP with his scorching-hot summer. Since June 1st, he is hitting .284 with 13 home runs and 33 runs batted in for an emerging Mets lineup that is now in the middle of the Wild Card race.
Twins vs. Mets Prediction and Pick
Minnesota’s lineup presents a tough test for any pitcher, but most importantly against left-handed ones.
The Twins are the third-best hitting lineup in baseball against southpaws, which makes for a good matchup against Jose Quintana of the Mets.
Quintana’s 4.02 ERA is fine on the surface, but his xERA sits at 5.22 with a limited pitch arsenal at 35 years old, striking out a career-low 18% of batters.
Meanwhile, Woods Richardson has looked the part in his first season in the big leagues, pitching to a 3.27 ERA with a ton of movement on his pitches. While just a rookie, the hitting matchup makes me confident he can hold up relative to Quintana.
This is a nightmare matchup for New York, I’ll side with the road underdog.
PICK: Twins ML (+100)
