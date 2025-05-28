Twins vs. Rays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, May 28
Strap in. We have plenty of afternoon baseball in store for us on Wednesday, including an American League matchup between the Minnesota Twins and Tampa Bay Rays.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bets for this matinee matchup.
Twins vs. Rays Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Twins -1.5 (+152)
- Rays +1.5 (-184)
Moneyline
- Twins -102
- Rays -116
Total
- 8.5 (Over +100/Under -122)
Twins vs. Rays How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, May 28
- Game Time: 1:10 PM EST
- Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field
- How to Watch (TV): Twins.TV Presented by Progressive, FanDuel Sports Network Sun
- Twins Record: 19-35
- Rays Record: 26-27
Twins vs. Rays Probable Pitchers
- Minnesota: Pablo Lopez, RHP (4-2, 2.31 ERA)
- Tampa Bay: Drew Rasmussen, RHP (3-4, 2.60 ERA)
Twins vs. Rays Player to Watch in Prop Market
- Drew Rasmussen UNDER Walks
Keep an eye on the total walks allowed for Drew Rasmussen on Wednesday. The Twins have struggled when it comes to drawing walks lately. Over the past 30 days, the Twins have walked on just 6.6% of their plate appearances, the second-lowest rate in the Majors in that time frame. Today, they'll face Rasmussen, who has allowed 2+ walks in just three of his 10 starts this season.
Twins vs. Rays Prediction and Pick
The Rays' offense got off to a slow start to begin the season, but they've begun to heat up of late. They're 10th in the Majors in OPS over the past two weeks (.745) and second in that stat over the past week (.864). In this game, they have the pitching to back up their offense. Rasmussen has a strong 2.60 ERA on the season and is coming off back-to-back shutout performances.
The Twins' offense has been trending in the complete opposite direction. They're dead last in OPS over the past seven days at .521 while batting just .168 in that time frame.
The Rays are clearly the team that's trending in the right direction, so I won't hesitate to back them as home favorites on Wednesday afternoon.
Pick: Rays -116 via FanDuel
