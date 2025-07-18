Twins vs. Rockies Prediction, Odds, and Probable Pitchers for Friday, July 18
Minnesota closed out the first half with a solid 6-3 homestand, taking back-to-back series from the Rays, Cubs, and Pirates.
It’s still four games back of the final AL Wild Card spot, but their July power surge — 16 home runs in 12 games — offers reason for optimism.
The Colorado Rockies limp into the second half on pace for 114 losses, with only four wins in their last 18 games and little to suggest a turnaround is coming. They rank dead last in team ERA and continue to bleed runs at an unsustainable rate, giving up over six per game.
Kyle Freeland (1-10, 5.44 ERA) is slated to start Friday night, hoping to build on a mildly improved outing at Fenway where he allowed three runs in 5.2 innings.
Here’s how we’re wagering the game on Friday as league play resume.
Twins vs. Rockies Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Twins -1.5 (-111)
- Rockies +1.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Twins (-166)
- Rockies (+140)
Total
- Over 11 (-105)
- Under 11 (-115)
Twins vs. Rockies Probable Pitchers
- Twins: N/A
- Rockies: Kyle Freeland (1-10, 5.44 ERA)
Twins vs. Rockies How to Watch
- Date: Friday, July 18, 2025
- Time: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Coors Field
- How to Watch (TV): Rockies.TV, Twins.TV
- Twins Record: 47-49
- Rockies Record: 22-74
Twins vs. Rockies Prediction and Pick
There are becoming fewer and fewer creative ways to bet on Rockies games this year. With the total set in the stratosphere of 11 runs, it’s hard to ignore the Twins run line, even given how mediocre they are. I still see Minnesota capitalizing on Freeland’s struggles; they've been mashing left-handed pitching in July, slashing .292/.385/.585, and Freeland has surrendered at least three earned runs in six of his last seven starts.
Opponents are also hitting .367 against him at Coors Field — the worst in the majors among qualified starters — setting the stage for a potential blowup. The bullpen matchup also favors Minnesota, with the Twins' relievers posting a 3.06 ERA in July compared to an absurd 6.75 mark for the Rockies. There’s not much science to this one, so let’s not overthink it — it’s the Rockies.
Pick: Twins -1.5 (+118 at FanDuel)
