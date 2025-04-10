Twins vs. Royals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, April 10
The Kansas City Royals are aiming to split their four-game set with the Minnesota Twins when they face off in an afternoon matchup on Thursday at Kauffman Stadium.
The Royals are 6-6 to start the 2025 season, but they’ve dropped back-to-back games to the 4-8 Twins.
Bailey Ober (12.15 ERA) is aiming to turn his rough start to the season around for the Twins on Thursday, but he’ll have to face a tough Kansas City lineup led by All-Star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.
The Royals are small favorites at home in this game, but can they split the series?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this AL Central rivalry matchup.
Twins vs. Royals Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Twins -1.5 (+164)
- Royals +1.5 (-198)
Moneyline
- Twins: +100
- Royals: -120
Total
- 8 (Over -112/Under -108)
Twins vs. Royals Probable Pitchers
- Minnesota: Bailey Ober (0-1, 12.15 ERA)
- Kansas City: Michael Wacha (0-2, 4.66 ERA)
Twins vs. Royals How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, April 10
- Time: 2:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FDSKC, MNNT
- Twins record: 4-8
- Royals record: 6-6
Twins vs. Royals Best MLB Prop Bets
Royals Best MLB Prop Bet
- Bobby Witt Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+425)
This season, Bobby Witt Jr. only has one home run in 12 games, but he has a great matchup this afternoon against Ober (12.15 ERA).
Witt has dominated against Ober in his career, going 9-for-19 (.474) with two triples, one homer and five runs batted in.
Ober gave up eight runs and two homers in just 2.2 innings of work in his season debut, and he allowed a solo shot (the only run) in his second outing.
With the Twins starter struggling, I think this is the perfect time to take a shot on Witt to go deep.
Twins vs. Royals Prediction and Pick
Kansas City has not given Michael Wacha much run support this season (three total runs scored in two of his starts), but I think that can change against Ober and this Twins pitching staff.
Not only has the righty struggled to start the season for Minnesota, but the Twins rank in the bottom five in MLB in both OPS and batting average. So, it wouldn’t be shocking to see the Royals’ pitching staff – led by Wacha – blank the Twins in several frames on Thursday.
Kansas City’s offense is also in the bottom half of the league in OPS, but Wacha has been the far better starter between these two pitchers. Plus, the Royals (3.56 bullpen ERA) have the arms behind him to keep this game low-scoring.
I’ll trust the home team to even the series on Thursday.
Pick: Royals Moneyline (-120 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
