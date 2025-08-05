Twins vs. Tigers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 5
The Detroit Tigers are tied with the Toronto Blue Jays for the best record in the National League at 66-48. That makes today's game against the Minnesota Twins a big one.
The Twins were big-time sellers at the trade deadline and have now fallen to 52-60 on the season. As a result, they're set as significant underdogs to the Tigers on Tuesday night. Let's take a look at the odds and my best bets for this AL Central showdown.
Twins vs. Tigers Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Twins +1.5 (-182)
- Tigers -1.5 (+150)
Moneyline
- Twins +118
- Tigers -138
Total
- Over 8.5 (-104)
- Under 8.5 (-118)
Twins vs. Tigers Probable Pitchers
- Minnesota: Zebby Matthews, RHP (2-3, 5.67 ERA)
- Detroit: Chris Paddack, RHP (4-9, 4.77 ERA)
Twins vs. Tigers How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, August 5
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Comerica Park
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, Twins.TV Presented by Progressive
- Twins Record: 52-60
- Tigers Record: 66-48
Twins vs. Tigers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Zebby Matthews OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-160) via BetMGM
The Tigers have had some major strikeout issues since the All-Star Break. They have struck out on 25.8% of their plate appearances since the pause in action, the highest mark amongst all 30 teams. That could lead to Zebby Matthews having a big game in the strikeout department. He has recorded 6+ strikeouts in two of his three starts since returning to the Twins' rotation last month.
Twins vs. Tigers Prediction and Pick
When looking at the matchup between the two starting pitchers, you may be tempted to bet the OVER, but I'm going to zig instead of zag in this spot and take the UNDER. Neither offense has been impressive since the All-Star Break, especially the Tigers, who are 23rd in OPS since the break.
The Twins, with a depleted lineup now that we're post-trade deadline, come in at 15th in OPS in that time frame.
Matthews is better than his ERA indicates. He has had a few bad starts, but he pitched six scoreless innings against the Nationals on July 25, and now he gets to face a struggling Tigers offense. Chris Paddack, who has a trade deadline acquisition for the Tigers, will be facing his former team for the first time tonight.
He allowed just one earned run in his first start for Detroit, and he'll know how to attack his former teammates with his pitches.
Let's trust the starters tonight and bet the UNDER.
Pick: UNDER 8.5 (-118) via FanDuel
