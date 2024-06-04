Twins vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Pick and Probable Pitchers for Tuesday, June 4 (Bet on Luis Gil)
The New York Yankees keep rolling to open the 2024 season, and they’ll send rookie sensation Luis Gil (7-1, 1.99 ERA) to the mound at home on Tuesday night against the Minnesota Twins.
The Twins are over .500 on the season but sit in third place in the AL Central, six games back of the division-leading Cleveland Guardians.
New York has won the season series in 16 of the last 17 years against Minnesota, and it’ll look to keep that rolling at home, where it is 18-8 straight up in 2024.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, probable pitchers and my best bet for this matchup:
Twins vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Twins +1.5 (-130)
- Yankees -1.5 (+110)
Moneyline
- Twins: +150
- Yankees: -180
Total
- 8 (Over -108/Under -112)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Twins vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers
- Minnesota: Bailey Ober (5-3, 4.89 ERA)
- New York: Luis Gil (7-1, 1.99 ERA)
Twins vs. Yankees How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 4
- Time: 7:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- How to watch (TV): TBS
- Twins record: 33-26
- Yankees record: 42-19
Twins vs. Yankees Key Players to Watch
Minnesota Twins
Ryan Jeffers: Ryan Jeffers leads the Twins in homers (12) this season and runs batted in (36). With Luis Gil allowing so few hits this season (29 in over 63 innings), the Twins may need a long ball from a player like Jeffers to get on the board early in this game.
New York Yankees
Aaron Judge: A former MVP, Judge had one of the best months of his career in May, hitting .361 with a 1.397 OPS. He had 14 home runs in the month and now is hitting .288 on the season with 21 homers. It’ll be interesting to see how Ober and the Twins navigate him and the middle of the Yankees order in this one.
Twins vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick
My favorite bet in this game is actually a player prop for Gil, who has simply been one of the best pitchers in all of baseball so far this season.
Gil has posted an insane .188 opponent batting average on balls in play, allowing just 29 hits in 63.1 innings of work. He has a 0.95 WHIP as well despite struggling with walks early on in the season.
The rookie has gotten more confident as the season has gone on, and it’s shown up in his numbers. So, he’s a great prop target – specifically when it comes to his hits allowed prop – on Tuesday.
Gil has allowed three or fewer hits in nine of his 11 starts so far this season. Even with the Yankees righty working deeper into games – he pitched eight innings in his last outing – his hits numbers have remained down.
He pitched at least six innings in every start he made in May, allowing over 3.5 hits just one time. Now, he gets a look at a Minnesota team that is in the bottom-10 in Major League Baseball in hits this season.
Rather than taking a side, why not ride arguably the hottest pitcher in baseball?
Pick: Luis Gil UNDER 3.5 Hits Allowed (+125)
