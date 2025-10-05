Is Tyjae Spears Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Titans vs. Cardinals)
Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears has been activated off of injured reserve and is set to make his season debut in Week 5 against the Arizona Cardinals, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.
Spears (ankle) had been listed as questionable for this game, but the Titans move to activate him is a sign that he'll play on Sunday afternoon.
Hopefully, Spears will bring a jolt to a Tennessee offense that is one of the worst in the NFL this season, ranking 31st in the league in EPA/Play.
Spears will join veteran Tony Pollard in the backfield as the Titans attempt to take some pressure off of rookie quarterback Cam Ward. Pollard (3.8 yards per carry this season) hasn't exactly found a ton of running room behind this Tennessee offensive line in 2025.
Here's a look at how to bet on Spears in the prop market against Arizona.
Best Tyjae Spears Prop Bet for Week 5 vs. Cardinals
Tyjae Spears UNDER 16.5 Rushing Yards (-107)
The Tennessee offense has been one of the worst in the NFL this season, and with Spears playing his first game and working himself back into a rotation with Tony Pollard, I'm not sold on him having a standout performance.
Arizona ranks sixth in the NFL in EPA/Rush this season, and it's allowing just 4.0 yards per carry. While Spears could end up breaking a big run or two, he may only get a handful of carries on Sunday. On top of that, the Titans are 24th in the NFL in EPA/Rush and may be forced to abandon the run if they fall behind big on Sunday.
