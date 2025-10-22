Is Tyler Herro Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Heat vs. Magic)
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro has been ruled out for the team’s season opener after undergoing surgery on his foot prior to the start of the season.
Herro is likely going to be out until mid-November, but the guard recently posted a video on his personal Youtube saying that he’s headed in the “right direction” in his recovery.
With Herro out of the lineup on Wednesday, the Heat are massive underdogs against the Orlando Magic. Herro led the Heat in points and assists per game last season, and he was named an All-Star for the first time in his career.
So, the Heat have a major hole to fill if they want to compete with an Orlando team that is expected to be in the mix for a top-three seed in the Eastern Conference.
Miami may need to turn to players like Norman Powell, Andrew Wiggins and Bam Adebayo to pick up the scoring load for as long as Herro remains sidelined.
Here’s a breakdown of my favorite Heat prop bet for this opening night matchup.
Best Miami Heat Prop Bet vs. Magic in Season Opener
Norman Powell OVER 19.5 Points (-113)
I’m buying Powell – Miami’s big offseason addition – to have a big game in this season opener.
Powell averaged 21.8 points per game for the Los Angeles Clippers last season, and he showed that he can be a primary option while Kawhi Leonard was sidelined early in the campaign.
Miami’s offense is in desperate need of a spark, as it was one of the 10-worst units in the NBA last season.
Powell can score from all three levels, and he should get plenty of shots with Herro out of the lineup. This line is a little lofty against Orlando’s defense, but I don’t mind taking Powell since he may be the best pure scorer on the roster.
