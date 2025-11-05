Is Tyler Herro Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Heat vs. Nuggets)
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (foot/ankle) will remain out of the lineup on Wednesday night against the Denver Nuggets as he recovers from offseason surgery.
Herro has yet to make his season debut, but Miami is off to a solid 4-3 start, knocking off the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday.
The original timeline for Herro had him returning closer to the middle of November than early November, so it's possible that he could miss the next few games before Miami rules him closer to a return. That being said, the high end of Herro's timeline was 12 weeks, which would push his return to action some time in December.
Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra recently shared that the team misses Herro "dearly" as he recovers from his injury.
With Herro out, the Heat have turned to other players like Norman Powell and Jaime Jaquez Jr. to carry more of the scoring load early in the season.
An All-Star last season, Herro averaged 23.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game to lead Miami, which ended up making the playoffs by way of the play-in tournament.
Here's a look at the best prop bet for the Heat with Herro out of the lineup.
Best Heat Prop Bet vs. Nuggets
Norman Powell OVER 20.5 Points (-112)
Powell returned from a three-game absence due to a groin injury in Monday's win over the Clippers, dropping 21 points on 6-of-10 shooting (2-of-3 from 3).
This season, Powell is averaging 23.3 points per game while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 52.4 percent from beyond the arc. The veteran guard has 21 or more point in three of his four games, including a 28-point game against Orlando and a 29-point game against New York.
He should lead the Miami offense once again on Wednesday against the Nuggets. Powell has at least 10 shot attempts in every game in the 2025-26 campaign.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
