Is Tyrone Tracy Jr. Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Chargers vs. Giants)
The New York Giants have ruled out starting running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. for Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers after he suffered a shoulder injury against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football in Week 3.
Tracy's injury doesn't appear to be one that'll knock him out of several games, as ESPN's Jordan Raanan reported that the team hopes he can return in two weeks. In the meantime, rookie Cam Skattebo and veteran Devin Singletary will lead the New York backfield.
Sunday also marks the first start for rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, so it'll be interesting to see if the Giants lean heavily on their running game against the Chargers.
Tracy was already splitting time with Skattebo before he went down with the shoulder injury, and bettors should expect the rookie to carry a major workload on Sunday.
Here's a breakdown of the best prop bet for New York's running game in Week 4.
Best Giants Prop Bet for Week 4 With Tyrone Tracy Jr. Out
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Cam Skattebo Anytime TD (+105)
Since we've yet to see the split between Skattebo and Singletary in a game that Tracy sits, I'm going to back the rookie to find the end zone rather than take an OVER on one of his rushing props.
Skattebo has scored in back-to-back weeks, dominating the goal-line work for the Giants. The rookie has carried the ball 21 times over the last two games, playing 52.2 percent of the offensive snaps in Week 2 and 59.1 percent of the offensive snaps in Week 3.
He's now taking on a Chargers defense that is allowing 5.0 yards per carry this season. Even with Dart making his first start, I think the Giants will be able to move the ball on the ground in this game.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.