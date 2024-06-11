U.S. Open Hole in One Odds and Prediction: Will Anyone Record an Ace at Pinehurst?
There are only four men's major tournaments on the golf calendar each year so we have to make the most of each one.
The U.S. Open's turn is this week as the best golfers in the world will tee it up at Pinehurst No. 2.
One of the most electric bets we can make for a big event like this is whether or not a golfer will record a hole in one. In this article, I'm going to break down the odds for one to occur this week as well as history of holes in one at Pinehurst No. 2.
U.S. Open hole in one odds
Will there be a hole-in-one?
- Yes +100
- No -135
Will there be two or more holes in one?
- Yes +300
Will there be three or more holes in one?
- Yes +750
U.S. Open hole in one at Pinehurst history
Pinehurst has hosted the U.S. Open three times and there's been two holes in one. Both occurred on the 9th hole.
- 2005: Peter Jacobsen, 9th hole
- 2014: Zach Johnson, 9th hole
U.S. Open hole in one prediction
If there's going to be another ace at Pinehurst, the 9th hole makes the most sense. It's playing as the shortest par-3 at 184 yards and when the pin is set anywhere on the right side of the green, golfers can use the left-to-right slope to help feed the ball down toward the hole.
The 15th hole is the other possibility. Playing at 197 yards, this hole may be a bit tougher to stick it close compared to the 9th, but if there's a favorable pin location in the center of the green, golfers will be aiming for the flag.
We've seen a hole in one here each of the past two U.S. Opens hosted at Pinehurst. At +100 odds, I see no reason why we shouldn't bet the "yes" for one to be recorded again in 2024.
On top of that, who really wants to bet on there NOT to be hole-in-one? I certainly don't.
Pick: Yes +100
