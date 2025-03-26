UAB vs. UC Irvine Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NIT Quarterfinal
UAB heads out west to try and punch its ticket to the NIT semifinals on Wednesday night against UC-Irvine.
The Anteaters are a modest favorite at home against an up-tempo UAB team, but the home team bolsters one of the best defenses in the country. Can it slow down the Blazers in transition and grind this game to a halt in the halfcourt?
Here’s our betting preview.
UAB vs. UC-Irvine Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- UAB: +5.5 (-120)
- UC-Irvine: -5.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- UAB: +172
- UC-Irvine: -210
Total: 159.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
UAB vs. UC-Irvine How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 26th
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: JBren Events Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- UAB Record: 24-12
- UC-Irvine Record: 30-6
UAB vs. UC-Irvine Key Players to Watch
UAB
Yaxel Lendeborg: The versatile big man will navigate an elite defense and also try to stop Brent Leuchten, the Anteaters' 7’1” center. Lendeborg is a tough cover himself, averaging nearly 18 points per game with 11 rebounds and four assists for the AAC runners-up.
UC-Irvine
Brent Leuchten: The senior big man is averaging 15 points, nine rebounds, and more than a block per game for the team while also being a capable three-point shooter, hitting 43% of his perimeter shots. He is a two-way threat with elite rim protection and a well-rounded offensive game as he looks to out-duel Lendeborg in this quarterfinal matchup.
UAB vs. UC-Irvine Prediction and Pick
This is a battle of contrasting styles as UAB is constantly looking to run in transition while UC-Irvine is among the best transition defenses in the country in terms of rate and efficiency.
If this game becomes a half-court battle, the Blazers will need to outperform a strong defensive rebounding group in UC-Irvine on the glass. UAB ranks top 10 in the country in offensive rebounding rate, but the Anteaters are top 40 in the nation in defensive rebounding rate while ranking second in two-point field goal percentage allowed.
The defense will let UAB operate quickly, but it's among the best in the country, and I don’t trust the visitors to hold up given that a lot of its offense comes from the interior, 56% of its points come on two-point shots, 16th most in the country.
On the other side, UAB may not give UC-Irvine much either, a defense that forces a ton of isolation sets and is strong against cutting actions, which is where the Anteaters get their best results from.
With a sky high total, I’m going to side with the under.
PICK: UNDER 159.5 (-105, Available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
