UC-San Diego vs. CSU Northridge Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Thursday, Feb. 27
The best mid-major team is arguably out west with UC-San Diego poised to make the NCAA Tournament amidst a scintillating season that has the team at the top of the Big West standings.
The Tritons have received national praise as the regular season winds down with a possible March Madness berth in its future. However, the team will have to deal with a quality league opponent in Cal State Northridge in conference action.
Can UC-San Diego, who is 21-5 against the spread this season, cover yet again? Here’s our betting preview.
UC-San Diego vs. Cal State Northridge Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- UC-San Diego: -5.5 (-115)
- Cal State Northridge: +5.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- UC-San Diego: -240
- Cal State Northridge: +195
Total: 148.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
UC-San Diego vs. Cal State Northridge How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, February 27
- Game Time: 10:00 PM EST
- Venue: Premier America Credit Union Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN+
- UC-San Diego Record: 24-4
- Cal State Northridge Record: 20-7
UC-San Diego vs. Cal State Northridge Key Players to Watch
UC-San Diego
Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones: The forward is among the most effective players in the country, averaging nearly 20 points with five rebounds and four assists while shooting 58% from the field. An avid defender as well, Tait-Jones is the engine behind the Big West’s top offense.
Cal State Northridge
Scotty Washington: The Cal Baptist transfer is a dangerous 3-point shooter, making 44% of his threes in league play. However, he struggled to shoot in the first meeting against UC-San Diego, making only one of his five 3s in the 25-point loss to the Tritons. To keep up this time around, Washington must keep up.
UC-San Diego vs. Cal State Northridge Prediction and Pick
UC-San Diego has been the best team in the country against the spread, and the market can’t catch up to the Tritons.
The team is 21-5 against the number this season, the best cover percentage in the country, while covering by more than seven points per game.
As noted earlier, the Tritons won the first meeting by 25 points, and even with the location changing to Northridge, I’m willing to lay it with UCSD to win by a few possessions.
UC-San Diego ranks second in the country in turnover percentage, the key to unlocking its torrid offense. This is impactful against CSUN, who is 300th in turnover rate on the year. The Tritons have the far more efficient offense, 33rd in effective field goal percentage and able to handle the Matadors aggressive ball pressure, ranking inside the top 10 nationally in turnover rate on offense.
The Tritons are at a different level than Cal State Northridge, a legitimate NCAA Tournament team that has the ability to not only shut down the opposing defense, but out-pace its opponent with devastating shotmaking.
PICK: UC-San Diego -5.5 (-115, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.