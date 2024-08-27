UCLA vs. Hawaii Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 1
UCLA begins its Big 10 tenure on the road against Hawaii in nonconference action, one of the more intriguing matchups as the new-look Bruins adapt to first-year head coach Deshaun Foster.
Foster’s Bruins head to the island to take on Hawaii, who had a Week 0 matchup against Delaware State, playing through a wind storm and cycling in players throughout, making it tough to gauge the state of the Rainbow Warriors heading into this matchup.
There are plenty of questions ahead of this Week 1 matchup, let’s try to answer them with our full betting preview!
UCLA vs. Hawaii Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- UCLA: -14.5 (-102)
- Hawaii: +14.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- UCLA: -530
- Hawaii: +390
Total: 54.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
UCLA vs. Hawaii How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 31st
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- UCLA Record: 0-0
- Hawaii Record: 1-0
UCLA vs. Hawaii Key Players to Watch
UCLA
Ethan Garbers: The veteran signal-caller will be tasked with keeping the Bruins offense afloat, transitioning from Chip Kelly to Eric Bieniemy’s scheme in 2024. Garbers has been more than capable at different points with the Bruins and will try to provide some stability to the position.
Hawaii
Brayden Schager: It was tough sledding for Schager in the opener due to some inclement weather, completing only 50% of his passes for 203 yards with two passing touchdowns. However, he showcased his legs with 38 yards on the ground on 10 rushes, adding two touchdowns. Can Schager, who passed for 3,542 yards and 26 touchdowns, showcase his growth in a big spot against the Bruins?
UCLA vs. Hawaii Prediction and Pick
It’s tough to get a gauge for both teams heading into this one as Hawaii took some tangible steps forward in year two of head coach Timmy Chang’s tenure in 2023, but still ranked 90th in EPA/Play with a porous offensive line that was 115th in sacks allowed.
While the Bruins' defense will certainly take a step back, returning only 52% of its production on a top 20 unit, the defense should have more than enough capabilities to keep a lid on the Rainbow Warriors offense with a shaky offensive line.
Meanwhile, Hawaii’s defense has plenty of holes, but I’m not prepared to say that Bieniemy’s and the Bruins' offense will be humming so quickly on the road against Hawaii. UCLA was a national average offense in terms of EPA/Play last season, and I believe that the team will take some time to gel around the returning Garbers, only returning 46% of its production last season.
Further, is UCLA going to be running up the score in this one? Garbers had only four big-time throws last season with more than two-thirds of his passes going less than 10 yards. With Bieniemy’s offensive scheme coming from the pro ranks, will the Bruins play more methodically?
There are too many questions to trust both offenses right away, I’ll side with the under.
PICK: UNDER 54.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Follow Reed on Twitter @ReedWallach and get all his college football bets on betstamp @rw33
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.