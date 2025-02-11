UCLA vs. Illinois Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, Feb. 11
Since the last time UCLA had its dismal four game losing streak that featured three games on the east coast, the Bruins have won seven straight games.
Can the Bruins do better across the country this time around? While Illinois is closer to the middle of the country than all the way east, the point stands, the Bruins have some road woes it needs to overcome. The Fighting Illini have been mired by poor shooting for much of the season, but remain one of the best teams in the country, loaded with talent on both ends that justifies considerable point spread on Tuesday.
Who has the edge in this one? Will Illinois’ long standing shooting slump impede the team’s chances of snapping UCLA’s seven game winning streak?
Here’s the full betting preview for this Big Ten matchup.
UCLA vs. Illinois Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- UCLA: +6.5 (-115)
- Illinois: -6.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- UCLA: +210
- Illinois: -260
Total: 149.5 (Over -106/Under -114)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
UCLA vs. Illinois How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, February 11th
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: State Farm Center
- How to Watch (TV): Peacock
- UCLA Record: 18-6
- Illinois Record: 16-8
UCLA vs. Illinois Key Players to Watch
UCLA
Tyler Bilodeau: The Oregon State transfer continues to pose problems for Big Ten defenses, shooting 40% from beyond the arc in conference play. The 6’9” junior has scored in double figures in all three games since returning from a one game absence.
Illinois
Kasparas Jakucionis: The Illinois guard snapped out of a slump in which he failed to score more than eight points in two straight by dropping 24 points on Minnesota in the team’s 21-point road win. The future lottery pick will have his hands full with the vaunted UCLA defense that is among the best in the country, but with his ball screen navigation can be in line for a big outing against a UCLA defense that gives up a ton of three-point shots.
UCLA vs. Illinois Prediction and Pick
Will Illinois ever turn it around from the perimeter? The team is taking threes at a top three Big Ten rate, per KenPom, but only making 28% of them, the lowest percentage in the conference.
The Fighting Illini have been able to offset its three-point woes with its ability to win the shot volume battle, ranking second in both offensive rebounding and defensive rebounding rate, and strong finishing inside.
However, with its poor three-point shooting the team has been vulnerable in league play, falling to the middle of the Big Ten standings despite being viewed as a high level team in all advanced metric websites.
The Bruins will let the Fighting Illini bomb away from three-point range, allowing the second highest three-point rate, but I don’t believe that this matchup suits the visitors all that great as Jakucionis and co. are an elite ball handling team and can win the possession battle with the Bruins.
While UCLA is in the midst of a seven game heater, the team is still not scoring all that efficiently, eighth in Big Ten effective field goal percentage and 10th in Big Ten effective field goal percentage allowed. It’s winning on its ability to turn foes over at a top rate in the country, which may not be as replicable against the Fighting Illini stable of ball handlers.
Laying multiple possessions may be tough given Illinois’ poor three-point shooting, but I do believe this team can score at a high clip and test the UCLA defense, so I’ll side with the Illinois team total over as my favorite bet.
PICK: Illinois Team Total OVER 77.5 (-118, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.