UCLA vs. Indiana Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Friday, Feb. 14
With no NHL or NBA to bet on Friday night, we turn to the college basketball world. No ranked teams are playing tonight, but we have one power conference matchup when the UCLA Bruins take on the Indiana Hoosiers in Big Ten action.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet this game, including my prediction.
UCLA vs. Indiana Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- UCLA -1.5 (-115)
- Indiana +1.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- UCLA -135
- Indiana +110
Total: 139.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
UCLA vs. Indiana How to Watch
- Date: Friday, February 14th
- Game Time: 8:30 PM EST
- Venue: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- UCLA Record: 18-7
- Indiana Record: 15-10
UCLA vs. Indiana Key Players to Watch
UCLA
Kobe Johnson: The Bruins' guard may not be their top-scorer, but he leads the team in rebounds with 5.8 and steals with 1.8 while also being second in assists with 2.9. That shows how important he is for UCLA from top to bottom. Two games ago against Penn State, he put up 15 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, and four steals. UCLA will be tough to beat if he keeps posting those numbers.
Indiana
Oumar Ballo: Indiana's game goes through its center, Oumar Ballo. He leads the team in points (13.7), rebounds (9.6), and blocks (1.5). The Bruins need to find a way to slow down the Hoosiers' interior offense.
UCLA vs. Indiana Prediction and Pick
UCLA's road shooting splits should be a cause for concern tonight. The Bruins' effective field goal percentage drops from 55.1% on their home floor to 50.4% on the road. Now they face a solid defense team in Indiana that has allowed an opponent effective field goal percentage of just 45.7% on its home court.
The Bruins need to find a way to slow down Indiana's interior offense. 67.4% of the Hoosiers shots come from two-point range, which should bode well for them. UCLA has an opponent two-point field goal percentage of 51.6%, which ranks 211th in college basketball.
The home/road splits for these two teams and Indiana's ability to attack teams down low lead me to believe the Hoosiers are the side to bet as short underdogs.
Pick: Indiana +110
