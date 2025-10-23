UCLA vs. Indiana Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 9
Indiana and UCLA will face-off in a Week 9 showdown between two teams with fascinating stories this season. Indiana is 7-0 and is ranked as the No. 2 team in the country. Meanwhile, UCLA hadn't held a single lead at any point in their first four games, but have gone 3-0 since firing their head coach with victories against Penn State, Michigan State, and Maryland.
Which team will come out on top of this Saturday showdown in the Big Ten? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
UCLA vs. Indiana Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- UCLA +24.5 (-115)
- Indiana -24.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- UCLA +1300
- Indiana -2800
Total
- OVER 54.5 (-105)
- UNDER 54.5 (-115)
UCLA vs. Indiana How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 25
- Game Time: 12 pm ET
- Venue: Memorial Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- UCLA Record: 3-4
- Indiana Record: 7-0
UCLA vs. Indiana Betting Trends
- The UNDER is 5-1 in UCLA's last six games
- UCLA is 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games
- Indiana is 13-6 ATS in its last 19 games
- The OVER is 13-6 in Indiana's last 19 games
- Indiana is 13-0 straight up in its last 13 home games
UCLA vs. Indiana Key Player to Watch
- Fernando Mendoza, QB - Indiana Hoosiers
Fernando Mendoza is set as the +340 to win the Heisman Trophy at DraftKings Sportsbook heading into Week 9. He has thrown for 1,755 yards, 21 touchdowns, and just two interceptions. He leads all quarterbacks in quarterback rating this season at 191.0.
UCLA vs. Indiana Prediction and Pick
UCLA has been a fun story the past few weeks, but the Cinderella run will end on Saturday. The Bruins' win against Penn State looks less impressive in hindsight and the Bruins' failed to cover the spread in their win against Rutgers.
Don't think Indiana is anything other than one of the few truly elite teams in the country. Indiana ranks fourth amongst all teams in adjusted EPA per play and they lead all teams in net success rate at +19.6%, which is 2.5% better than any other team.
Despite their three-game win streak, the Bruins still rank in the bottom third of the country in virtually every metric. Indiana is going to cruise past UCLA based on skill and talent alone.
Pick: Indiana -24.5 (-105) via DraftKings
