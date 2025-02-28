UCLA vs. Purdue Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Friday, Feb. 28
Purdue is suddenly reeling, losers of four straight, and will look to find its footing at home against a quality UCLA team.
Both teams can use a win on Friday night, UCLA has rarely found success on the road in Big Ten play this season away from the west coast while Purdue needs to snap its four game losing streak.
With two teams that have plans of deep March Madness runs, what’s the best bet? Here’s our betting preview.
UCLA vs. Purdue Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- UCLA: +4.5 (-105)
- Purdue: -4.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- UCLA: +168
- Purdue: -215
Total: 138.5 (Over -117/Under -104)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
UCLA vs. Purdue How to Watch
- Date: Friday, February 28
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Mackey Arena
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- UCLA Record: 20-8
- Purdue Record: 19-9
UCLA vs. Purdue Key Players to Watch
UCLA
Eric Dailey: The Oklahoma State transfer continues to show out for the Bruins, fresh off a 20-point effort against Ohio State. He’ll likely draw Purdue’s versatile forward, Trey Kaufman-Renn to showcase his defensive prowess while also looking to dominate inside against a vulnerable Boilermakers interior defense.
Purdue
Braden Smith: Smith has cooled off from what was a torrid January with the Boilermakers, scoring in single digits in two of the last three games as he has struggled to protect the ball of late. This is a big issue against UCLA’s elite defense with Smith racking up 12 turnovers over the last two games.
UCLA vs. Purdue Prediction and Pick
While UCLA has struggled at times to score efficiently, this matchup should set up nicely for the Bruins.
Purdue’s defense is very feast or famine this season, ramping up its ball pressure to offset its poor interior defense. In Big Ten play, Purdue is second in turnover percentage, but 17th in two-point field goal percentage defense allowed.
This is a good set up for the Bruins, who are second in Big Ten turnover percentage on offense while a mid-range happy offense that can attack the Boilermakers on the inside.
Meanwhile, the Purdue offense has plenty of firepower around Smith and Kaufman-Ren, but must be mindful of the UCLA defense that is top five in the country in turnover rate. With a better ball handling effort from Smith, I do believe that the home team can score against a UCLA defense that is outside the top 100 nationally in effective field goal percentage.
PICK: OVER 138.5 (-117, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
